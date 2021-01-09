Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 9, 2021
Pamela Anderson Wraps Her Gorgeous Body In A Gauzy White Sweater In Sultry Snap
nsfw
Lucille Barilla

Pamela Anderson wrapped her gorgeous body in a gauzy white sweater in a sultry snap that was added to her Instagram feed. The former Playboy Playmate looked breathtaking in the photograph in which she gazed out of range of the camera. This delighted her 1.2 million followers, who hit the like button over 11,000 times.

The environmentalist and animal activist posted a rare color photograph to her social media account. She tends to favor black and white imagery, as seen here, and her posts have the feel of old-fashioned snaps with a modern twist.

In the caption of this latest post, Pamela used a quote from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche that spoke of truth and lies.

In the new upload, Pamela's legendary curvy shape was covered with a gauzy, white sweater. It wrapped around her body and featured long sleeves. Their ends were frayed and wide, giving the piece the look of a loved garment.

Her left hand cradled the side of her face and showed off pale manicured nails. Her right held the end of the sleeve and brushed it against her chin.

Pamela's golden blond tresses were styled into long curls. The front appeared to have been brushed over from the left to the right side, creating a deep side part and a sassy swept bang across her forehead, some of which fell casually over her left eye.

While her famous form was kept covered up in this share, Pamela has never been shy about exposing her shape.

In an interview with Refinery 29 in February 2017, the former Baywatch star revealed that even she has had to learn to love her own imperfections.

"I'm fairly comfortable in my skin," the actress, said.

"I love being a woman — soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I feel much more in control these days. I rely less on what others tell me. No matter what we look like, sexy comes from within."
She continued by stating that nobody is perfect and our imperfections are what make us sexy.

Pamela also revealed that a person's vulnerabilities are also what makes them attractive and unique.

"I feel the same fears, pangs, questions, I just may have learned to enjoy those feelings. If you don't try, you never know. I think some boundaries have been placed on us by society, by other people. To enjoy life is to live as one's true self without interference or judgments. As long as we are safe, respectful, and loving, we cannot make mistakes," she explained in the interview.

In the comments section of the post, which was limited to those she followed back, three people added their own remarks.

"Tell a lie once and all your truths become questionable," said Pamela's makeup artist, Marlayna Pincott.

Artist Marcus Suarez and former Real Housewives of Miami star Elaine Lancaster added emoji as their commentary.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.