Pamela Anderson Wraps Her Gorgeous Body In A Gauzy White Sweater In Sultry Snap

Pamela Anderson wrapped her gorgeous body in a gauzy white sweater in a sultry snap that was added to her Instagram feed. The former Playboy Playmate looked breathtaking in the photograph in which she gazed out of range of the camera. This delighted her 1.2 million followers, who hit the like button over 11,000 times.

The environmentalist and animal activist posted a rare color photograph to her social media account. She tends to favor black and white imagery, as seen here, and her posts have the feel of old-fashioned snaps with a modern twist.

In the caption of this latest post, Pamela used a quote from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche that spoke of truth and lies.

In the new upload, Pamela's legendary curvy shape was covered with a gauzy, white sweater. It wrapped around her body and featured long sleeves. Their ends were frayed and wide, giving the piece the look of a loved garment.

Her left hand cradled the side of her face and showed off pale manicured nails. Her right held the end of the sleeve and brushed it against her chin.

Pamela's golden blond tresses were styled into long curls. The front appeared to have been brushed over from the left to the right side, creating a deep side part and a sassy swept bang across her forehead, some of which fell casually over her left eye. While her famous form was kept covered up in this share, Pamela has never been shy about exposing her shape.

In an interview with Refinery 29 in February 2017, the former Baywatch star revealed that even she has had to learn to love her own imperfections.

"I'm fairly comfortable in my skin," the actress, said.

"I love being a woman — soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I feel much more in control these days. I rely less on what others tell me. No matter what we look like, sexy comes from within."

She continued by stating that nobody is perfect and our imperfections are what make us sexy.

Pamela also revealed that a person's vulnerabilities are also what makes them attractive and unique.

"I feel the same fears, pangs, questions, I just may have learned to enjoy those feelings. If you don't try, you never know. I think some boundaries have been placed on us by society, by other people. To enjoy life is to live as one's true self without interference or judgments. As long as we are safe, respectful, and loving, we cannot make mistakes," she explained in the interview.

In the comments section of the post, which was limited to those she followed back, three people added their own remarks.

"Tell a lie once and all your truths become questionable," said Pamela's makeup artist, Marlayna Pincott.

Artist Marcus Suarez and former Real Housewives of Miami star Elaine Lancaster added emoji as their commentary.