Gabby Allen Flaunts Tight Figure In Mint Sport Bra And Bike Shorts

British stunner Gabby Allen wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new workout video. The Challenge: Double Agents star shared a lengthy post to her timeline on January 9 in which she compelled her fans to complete a Saturday fitness challenge. The blond shared eight different workouts for her followers to do in as many rounds as possible.

In her post, Gabby shared a short video clip of each of the drills, showing her supporters the form they needed to get the job done right. She performed moves including knee lifts, squats, burpees, and plank jacks all while sporting a mint-colored ensemble. The reality star wore a sports bra with matching bike shorts, which showed off her enviable physique.

The bra had a low scoop neck, revealing a little bit of cleavage as Gabby worked out. The bike shorts were hemmed at her upper thigh and were high-waisted. The social media influencer's toned tummy peeked out from underneath the garb as she bounced around on her multicolored yoga mat. Gabby wore her blond locks up in a tight ponytail, with short loose strands hanging down near the back of her neck. She had a small red scarf tied around her pony, which flapped around as she performed her circuit.

Gabby also wore a white sports watch that monitored her heart rate as she completed her reps. She encouraged her fans to "stick to it" in her caption and said they could also save the circuit for their next cardio section. The influencer then asked her followers to tag her on Instagram if they posted the workout.

In under an hour, the post had over 7,000 likes and dozens of comments. Gabby's supporters complimented her in the comments section while also asking her about the routine and some of her fitness gear.

"Where's the gym mat from? Love it!" one fan asked.

"Go on girl u r making me the proudest fan ever so proud of u," another said.

"I feel like I could do that!! Maybe just one of each though," a third follower said with a laughing emoji.

"You definitely are on fire girl," a fourth fan said.

Earlier this week, Gabby dazzled her admirers when she posed in a tiny red bikini on Instagram. The video displayed Gabby showing off her body from all sides as she promised to show more "real" photos on her timeline in 2021. She emphasized that she had "baby bloat" in the short clip and that she wanted her fans to realize she isn't perfect all the time. She admitted that she sometimes takes trolls' comments to heart but wrote that she will try and stay more positive in the new year.