January 9, 2021
Dolly Castro Shows Off Insane Curves In String Bikini Video: 'Doing Hot Girl Sh*t'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Dolly Castro cranked up the heat with her latest social media update. She looked smoking hot in a barely there two-piece swimsuit that clung to her curves. Her fans could not get enough of her luscious body and flocked to the post engage with her.

The Nicaraguan beauty left very little to the imagination in a pink string bikini. Her voluptuous cleavage almost spilled out from the tight confines of the skimpy top and also showed off a hint of sideboob.

On her lower half, she wore the matching bottoms. The thong was cut to expose as much of her legs as possible, flaunting her curvy hips, thick thighs, and pert booty.

Dolly showcased her flat midsection in her swimsuit as she modeled her outfit. Her chiseled abs and tiny waist emphasized her famous hourglass silhouette.

The mother of one styled her mane in a youthful off-center part. She let her glossy tresses cascade down her back and shoulders. She wore a lot of jewelry, adding to the bling factor of her ensemble. She rocked large hoop earrings, bracelets, a heavy necklace, and a gold watch to complete her look.

Dolly took to her bathroom for the video clip. The luxurious room had plenty of mirrors and lighting, as well as an adjoining dressing room.

At the beginning of the video, Dolly checked herself out in the full-length mirror. She put one leg in front of the other as she looked at her body in profile. As she walked closer to the mirror, her fans were treated to an up-close look at her bountiful assets. She then moved to a small side-closet where she swept a wisp of hair away from her face. Dolly pouted at the lens for a sultry pose.

In her caption, the model wrote that she could not talk because she was busy. Her fans seemed to resonate with the message that she was gorgeous and waxed lyrical in the comments section. The offering has already racked up over 40,000 likes.

An admirer thought her jewelry was lovely.

"I love your bracelets. Please share them. Obsessed," they gushed.

Another long-time fan complimented her.

"Do you know how long I have been following you, madam? And you still look gorgeous," they raved.

One follower adored the outfit.

"Oh my gosh! That bikini was made for you!" they wrote about the pink swimsuit.

A fourth user praised Dolly's body but also loved her self-confidence.

"You have a very sexy hot body, and you know it," they raved.

The Nicaraguan beauty recently shared another stunning pic. In that upload, she rocked a furry bra and matching shorts.

