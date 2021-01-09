Sasha Ferro Flaunts Cleavage & Taut Tummy In Skimpy White Lingerie

Sasha Ferro gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Friday, January 8, when she shared a sizzling new update. The latest share featured the Argentine model showing off her insanely toned figure and assets in a sexy lingerie set.

Sasha took the scanty snapshot in her home in Miami, Florida, as the geotag noted. She appeared to be on the balcony, clad in her sexy intimates. The babe had a big mirror on the balcony, letting it lean on the railings as she took a steamy selfie. The reflection on the looking glass showed a sliding glass door behind the influencer.

For her pose, Sasha stood in front of a mirror, showing off her scanty attire. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she angled her phone in front of her face. She let her right arm hang by her side as she stared into her phone's screen. The bright sunlight enveloped her body and it highlighted her flawless skin and chiseled midsection. Sasha rocked a skimpy white bra-and-panties combo, which clung to her curves. The classic brassiere featured cups adorned with dainty lace trim. The snug fit of the bra and its underwire pushed her breasts up and together, exposing ample cleavage. The undergarment was fully lined and adorned with lacy fabric. It also had straps that went over her shoulders for support.

The bombshell wore matching undies, which -- unlike the top -- were made of cotton fabric. The waistband sat several inches below her navel, highlighting her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The panties also boasted high leg cuts, which exposed plenty of skin around her groin area, including her curvy hips.

Sasha wore her highlighted blond tresses in a center part and opted for a sleek straight hairstyle. She let her locks cascade over her right shoulder and down her back. She also chose to wear her gold ring as her only accessory.

Sasha wrote a lengthy caption where she revealed the launch of her new website. She added that signing up was free on the site and that it was where her exclusive content could be found. The hottie also mentioned the fun chat feature where her fans could send her messages. She also added a Spanish version of the message.

Like most of her uploads, the newest post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. As of this writing, it's racked up more than 118,000 likes and over 320 comments. Fans and fellow models took to the comments section to leave various messages, with some telling her how sexy she looked. Countless others opted to drop a mix of emoji to get their point across.

"You're very beautiful," gushed an admirer.

"So hot! Congratulations on the new achievement! I will make sure to sign up," another fan wrote.