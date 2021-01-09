'Sports Illustrated' Model Bar Refaeli Flashes Underwear In Open Jean Jacket

Bar Refaeli showed some skin on Instagram this week when she posed in her underwear for a series of stunning photos. The Israeli supermodel and TV host wowed in three snaps shared on January 8, as she was photographed on steps wearing nothing but her underwear and an open jean jacket.

Bar was snapped from the side for the first photo while she lounged at the bottom of the steps with her legs bent and feet pressed against the wall, giving just a peek at her pert booty.

She rocked a matching white lingerie set made up of a simple low-cut bra that showed off her tanned décolletage and plenty of her toned middle. She paired it with plain bottoms in the same color that appeared to sit over her navel but revealed all of her long, muscular legs.

Bar wore her long hair down and she turned her head slightly to the right as she looked off into the distance. The Sports Illustrated model accessorized with what appeared to be a white pearl necklace.

The 35-year-old mom of three tagged makeup artist Moran Milky Stavizki, fashion blogger and photographer Eti Kobo, and stylist and photographer Simon Elmalem.

In the second snap, Bar covered up her lingerie set as she pulled the edges of her blue denim jacket together. She sat facing the camera in the middle of the steps while surrounded by wooden panelling. Bar gave a sultry look with her head tilted as she flaunted her obvious natural beauty while her blemish-free skin glowed.

In the final photo, Bar was snapped from the other side a little closer up. She looked at the camera and flashed her bra as she kept her outerwear unbuttoned with her leg bent.

The X Factor Israel host wrote her caption in Hebrew, which translated in English -- via Google Translate -- to Sabbath, day of rest.

Plenty of her more than 3 million followers shared their thoughts in the comments section, writing in both English and Hebrew.

"Dream Woman!" one person wrote with a red heart emoji.

"You look gorgeous," praised another, with the same symbol and a heart-eye face.

"Beautiful pictures!" a third comment read.

Bar's no stranger to showing off her supermodel body on social media. She previously stunned fans when she took a dip in a swimming pool in a skintight leopard-print swimsuit as she shared several close-ups of her flawless figure while soaking wet during a swim.