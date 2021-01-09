Kristen Doute Says She's 'Really Nervous' About Her Fertility Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Baby Boom

Kristen Doute is opening up about her concerns regarding her fertility amid the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

In her Instagram story, the 37-year-old fired Bravo star revealed to her followers that she is dealing with issues with irregular periods that she fears could impact her fertility.

"I've had really off cycles lately and it's been making me really nervous because of my age," Kristen told her social media fans, per E! News.

She added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had to wait longer than normal to get a doctor appointment and testing.

"Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f*cking heart, but we did the best we could with what we could do," she said.

Kristen, who is in a serious relationship with her boyfriend, Alex Menache, added that she will "keep track of what we need to keep track of" and catch up again with the doctor in a couple of months.

"It's just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of the unknown of what was going on with my body," she explained.

Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Kristen previously told the We Met at Acme podcast that she has been thinking about her plans for children for a while, according to Us Weekly. Last year, she told the podcast she was "good" after going to the doctor and getting checked out, but added that she has considered freezing her eggs due to her age. She revealed that she has also given thought to adoption in the future.

Kristen's talk about her own fertility comes amid a major Vanderpump Rules baby boom, during which many fans have asked both her and pal Katie Maloney-Schwartz if they will join the trend.

The new post also came just as her Bravo bestie Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark announced news of the birth of their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. In her story, Kristen shared a sweet message for Stassi one day after she gave birth to her little girl.

"I am so incredibly proud of you [Stassi Schroeder]," the James Mae founder wrote. "To watch the woman you've become. To see what you've endured emotionally & what your body is capable of. I'm in awe. Love you, Beau and baby Hartford."

In addition to Stassi, Kristen's former castmates Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expecting a baby boy in April, and Lala Kent and Scheana Shay will both welcome daughters that same month.