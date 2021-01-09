Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

US Politics

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

January 9, 2021
'Sports Illustrated' Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Workout Gear In Miami
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Jasmine Sanders put her toned figure on full show this week when she shared a stunning workout photo with her Instagram followers. The Sports Illustrated model wowed in a skintight co-ord as she shared her love for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Anthony Rhoades, on his birthday.

The stunning snap showed the couple working out together on what appeared to be a rooftop. The former Hip Hop Squares panelist put her right hand on Anthony's face as they stood side by side in front of yoga mats and weights.

Jasmine sizzled in her skimpy athletic wear, revealing her obvious strength as she gazed at her boyfriend. She rocked a gray sports crop top with thick straps, which appeared to have buttons down the chest, and showed off her toned décolletage and muscular arms.

She paired it with short shorts in the same color that highlighted her curves. The bottoms sat just below her navel to show off her slim middle and impressive abs and finished high on her thighs to reveal almost all of her long, lean legs.

The star wore black-and-white fingerless gloves on both hands and light gray sneakers. She accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a round pendant and put her blond hair up into a sleek top knot.

Anthony got into a solid stance next to her with his feet apart as he showed off his own muscles. He wore an all-black ensemble, including a formfitting tank top, baseball cap, and athletic Nike bottoms with white sneakers.

In the caption, Jasmine sweetly referred to the fitness expert as her "heartbeat" and "Papa Bear" as she thanked him for opening her eyes to new experiences. She tagged their location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Her more than 4 million followers flooded the comments section with sweet messages and birthday wishes.

"Awh you two," one person wrote alongside four double heart emoji and a bear.

"OMG A CANCER AND A CAPRICORN HAPPILY IN LOVE I loveeee to see a healthy sister-sign relationship! So happy for you Jasmine," another commented.

"Beautiful couple," a third comment read with several fire symbols and two heart-eye emoji.

The upload was an instant hit. It amassed more than 20,400 likes and almost 80 comments in under four hours.

The snap followed another sizzling shot from the supermodel and social media influencer last month. That time, Jasmine flashed her flawless figure in a black two-piece while posing on a balcony overlooking Miami Beach.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell 'Sold His Soul' To Donald Trump, Reporter Says

February 20, 2021

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.