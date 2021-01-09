'Sports Illustrated' Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Workout Gear In Miami

Jasmine Sanders put her toned figure on full show this week when she shared a stunning workout photo with her Instagram followers. The Sports Illustrated model wowed in a skintight co-ord as she shared her love for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Anthony Rhoades, on his birthday.

The stunning snap showed the couple working out together on what appeared to be a rooftop. The former Hip Hop Squares panelist put her right hand on Anthony's face as they stood side by side in front of yoga mats and weights.

Jasmine sizzled in her skimpy athletic wear, revealing her obvious strength as she gazed at her boyfriend. She rocked a gray sports crop top with thick straps, which appeared to have buttons down the chest, and showed off her toned décolletage and muscular arms.

She paired it with short shorts in the same color that highlighted her curves. The bottoms sat just below her navel to show off her slim middle and impressive abs and finished high on her thighs to reveal almost all of her long, lean legs.

The star wore black-and-white fingerless gloves on both hands and light gray sneakers. She accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a round pendant and put her blond hair up into a sleek top knot.

Anthony got into a solid stance next to her with his feet apart as he showed off his own muscles. He wore an all-black ensemble, including a formfitting tank top, baseball cap, and athletic Nike bottoms with white sneakers.

In the caption, Jasmine sweetly referred to the fitness expert as her "heartbeat" and "Papa Bear" as she thanked him for opening her eyes to new experiences. She tagged their location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Her more than 4 million followers flooded the comments section with sweet messages and birthday wishes.

"Awh you two," one person wrote alongside four double heart emoji and a bear.

"OMG A CANCER AND A CAPRICORN HAPPILY IN LOVE I loveeee to see a healthy sister-sign relationship! So happy for you Jasmine," another commented.

"Beautiful couple," a third comment read with several fire symbols and two heart-eye emoji.

The upload was an instant hit. It amassed more than 20,400 likes and almost 80 comments in under four hours.

The snap followed another sizzling shot from the supermodel and social media influencer last month. That time, Jasmine flashed her flawless figure in a black two-piece while posing on a balcony overlooking Miami Beach.