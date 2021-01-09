Trending Stories
January 9, 2021
Kate Middleton Honored By The Royal Family With A Sweet Post For 39th Birthday
Lucille Barilla

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was honored by the Royal Family with a sweet post in celebration of her 39th birthday. The wife of Prince William and mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked lovely in a slideshow of two snaps. In the first, she posed solo and in the second strode with her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II through a lush garden.

In the first slide, Kate wore a stunning coordinated ensemble that featured a light blue button-down shirt with a tiny collar and loose-fitting sleeves that ended at her wrists. Atop that was a smart-looking dark-toned vest that was worn unbuttoned. This was paired with dark-colored pants and a woven belt with a gold buckle that accented her slim figure.

Around her neck, Kate added a jaunty accent. What appeared to be a slim tie was wrapped around her neckline in the opposite direction and knotted midway down her chest. The red, white, and blue accessory added a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit.

On the third finger of her left hand, she wore her thin gold wedding band, and with it, the engagement ring that belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. That iconic piece of jewelry is a 12-carat oval sapphire surrounded by 14 round diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, reported The Knot.

In a second photograph, Kate was seen with Elizabeth as the two women toured the Back to Nature Garden at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show that the duchess helped create. The theme highlighted both the positive mental and physical benefits that can be gained from spending time appreciating the great outdoors, reported Town & Country.

Kate appeared to have been explaining something to the queen in the photograph. Town & Country reported that the duchess donned a floral print high-necked, maxi-length Erdem dress that featured black, purple, and yellow tones. It had an empire-waist silhouette with mid-length sleeves and white lace panels on the collar, cuffs, waist, bustline, and bottom of the skirt.

The queen wore a gorgeous, buttery yellow coat over a print dress that featured a floral pattern similar to Kate's. The queen donned strands of pearls, gloves, and a black purse to add to her ensemble.

In the comments section of the post, fans added their own thoughts and wishes for the Duchess of Cambridge on her special day.

"I love her. Best wishes on your birthday Kate, you appear to radiate such joy," wrote one follower.

"You are always marvelous and beautiful, such an example for our young women," penned a second fan.

"Happy birthday Kate, Diana would have been so proud of you," claimed a third Instagram user.

"Catherine is the epitome of class, have a wonderful celebration with your loved ones," remarked a fourth fan.

