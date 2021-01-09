Jade Grobler Flaunts Bodacious Curves In A Sexy Thong Bikini

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page to share another tantalizing update with her 1.1 million followers. The brand new photo saw the South African model enjoying nature in a scanty thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

As many of her fans know, the influencer loves going on adventures, and she usually shares snippets of them on social media.

In the latest addition to her feed, the internet personality stood near a body of water. Trees and various plants comprised the remaining background of the shot.

Jade posed by standing sideways with one of her knees bent. She angled her upper body to face the camera, but she gazed to the side, possibly at something that caught her attention. The placement of her left arm covered some parts of her booty.

The Bang Energy elite model sported a two-toned, two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves. From what was visible of the black-and-white top, it had fully-lined cups that seemed to strain against her perky bust. They failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was visible from certain angles. The thin straps that provided support went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore matching bottoms that were just as scanty. Like the top, the waistband consisted of straps that tied on the sides of her waist, highlighting her slender hips. The high leg cuts helped accentuate her lean thighs. The back portion displayed a nice look at her pert derrière.

Jade's blond locks were wet, possibly from an earlier dip in the water. She let the long strands fall on her shoulder and back. She sported a bead bracelet and a ring as her accessories.

In the caption, the babe dropped several emoji that were relevant to nature instead of expressing her thoughts in words. Like many of her uploads, she added a tag for the online magazine, Untamed Roamer.

As of this writing, the hot new share gained over 19,600 likes and over 230 comments. Jade's social media admirers took to the comments section and dropped numerous messages and compliments. A handful of viewers told her how sexy she looked, while other fans gushed over her cheeky display. Others had difficulty forming their thoughts into words. Instead, they opted to chime in with a trail of emoji.

"Wow! You got to admire the beauty. Keep smiling, beautiful. Sending virtual hugs and kisses," one of her fans wrote.

"Sorry, but I think you are far more beautiful than nature. I am hoping to meet you one day," praised another admirer.