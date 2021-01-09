Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Bikini Top And Revealing Wrap Skirt

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on January 9 to share a post that wowed her 577,000 followers. The two-photo update showed the Australian influencer wearing an ultra-revealing bikini top that she matched with a skirt.

In the first photo, Tahlia was posing outdoors, right in front of an opened door. She stood in the middle of the frame with one leg forward. She let her hands hang at her sides, holding her Jacquemus bag with her right hand. The model looked at the camera and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

The next pic showed a closer look at Tahlia's body. This time, she was photographed from her knees up. The babe slightly popped her hip to the side as she tugged at her top. Instead of facing the photographer, she looked to the side with a serious look on her face. Her flawless fair skin looked radiant in the shot, which some viewers pointed out in the comments.

Tahlia flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy bandeau-style bikini top. The garment was sleeveless, and the design highlighted her shoulders and slim arms. The cups were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. However, it was padded, obscuring her nipples from exposure. The deep neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, and the short length of the piece highlighted her chiseled midsection.

She also sported a mint wrap midi skirt. It featured a high-waist design that hugged her waist, covering her belly button from view. The garment had a snug waistband and a flowy base with a slit that allowed her to flaunt her lean leg. She completed her look with a pair of nude heeled sandals.

Tahlia's platinum blond tresses were worn down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She had a center part and let her long strands hang over her shoulders and down her back. The influencer opted to wear earrings, a bracelet, and several rings.

In the caption, Tahlia shared about her day's plans. She also revealed that her outfit was from PrettyLittleThing, tagging the brand in the post. According to the geotag, she was at Nobby Beach on the Gold Coast.

In less than an hour after being uploaded, the share has racked up over 4,200 likes and more than 60 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower Tahlia with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her body and beautiful facial features. Other fans struggled with the right words and left a trail of emoji instead.

"You have a great body and a beautiful smile!" a fan commented.

"Wow! You look amazing!! If only I look like you, I would dress up like that too," added another follower.