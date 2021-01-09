Trending Stories
January 9, 2021
Holly Sonders Gets Naked In A Bubble Bath And Tells Fans To 'Relax'
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Holly Sonders did not disappoint her 534,000 Instagram followers with her latest update on Friday. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing the former Fox Sports host in various states of undress on her social media page, and in this photo, she seemingly stripped down to nothing at all. The sizzling snap racked up nearly 2,000 likes in just one hour.

Holly tagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada — which is often colloquially referred to as "Sin City." It appeared, however, that the seductive model had alternate plans for the weekend. She slipped into a luxurious bubble bath and looked ready to embrace the calm and peaceful atmosphere.

Holly leaned against the long side of the enormous tub, which was wide enough for her sit at one end with her long legs crossed and still be almost completely submerged in the warm water. Bubbles concealed almost all of her incredible physique, leaving only her bare shoulders and the tops of her knees visible.

She tipped her head back and ran her sudsy fingers through both sides of her wet hair with eyes closed and a serene expression.

The photographer stood above Holly with the camera at a downward angle to make her stunning appearance the sole focus of the image. She credited Bagley Photo for the shot.

Holly expressed affection for her supporters in the caption and encouraged them to spend the next few days relaxing. Followers were quick to react to the post, flooding the comments section with a myriad of suggestive replies.

"I would drink that bath water," one fan declared.

"you can purchase it...just kidding," Holly teased back.

"Rub-a-dub-dub there's a smokin' hottie in da tub!" exclaimed a second person.

"Damn bubbles always in the way," a third follower lamented.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the sultry social media celebrity posted an equally racy snap just a few days ago. Holly posed in front of a wall plastered from floor-to-ceiling with $100 bills while wearing nothing but a pair of lime green stiletto boots and a revealing fishnet bodysuit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

She arched her back and bent over to grab the handle of a black leather briefcase, which had the edges of numerous crisp bills sticking out of the side. With the other hand, she coquettishly slid a folded $100 beneath the high-cut leg of her skimpy lingerie.

To date, over 11,000 supporters have double-tapped their screens to express their appreciation for that share.

