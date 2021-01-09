Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 9, 2021
Rush Limbaugh Deactivates His Twitter Account After Site Bans Donald Trump
Twitter
Nathan Francis

Rush Limbaugh is gone from Twitter, just hours after the site moved to permanently ban President Donald Trump.

The conservative radio host appeared to deactivate his own account not long after the company announced that it was banning Trump for several violations of its rules. Trump had been temporarily suspended earlier in the week after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the suspension came to an end the following day.

Those who tried to access Trump's tweets were directed to a page that notified them that he had been suspended. When a similar page showed up on Limbaugh's page, many suspected that he may have been banned as well, though reporters clarified that it appeared to be Limbaugh's own decision to deactivate it.

"A Twitter spokesperson tells me the company did not suspend Rush Limbaugh's account. In other words, it appears Limbaugh (or someone acting on his behalf) deactivated it," tweeted CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

Trump and allies have long accused social media sites of being biased against conservatives after a number of high-profile figures were banned for violating rules. Trump often raised the idea of revoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would make social media companies liable for content posted on their platforms. Critics said this could likely backfire on the president, as it would force platforms to ban him for unfounded allegations that could be considered defamation.

Donald Trump walks on the White House lawn.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

After his ban on Friday, Trump returned to use the official @POTUS page that belongs to the current officeholder, launching an attack against the site and accusing it of trying to silence both him and his supporters. The posts were deleted in seconds, and a "Team Trump" campaign account was also suspended when it appeared the president tried to evade his ban by posting a message on it.

Limbaugh had long been a staunch ally of Trump, though The Inquisitr noted that he had broken with the president in recent weeks regarding Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud. After members of Trump's legal team held a press conference and made a series of fantastic claims that were not supported by evidence, Limbaugh called them out for failing to back up the allegations.

"The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell," Limbaugh said, via Fox News.

"You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells."

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.