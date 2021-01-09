Trending Stories
January 9, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Opts To Go Topless In Metallic Pants: 'Are You The Black Sheep Or Lion?'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Kelsie Jean Smeby teased her Instagram followers with two topless photos of herself. She wondered if the people who follow her were lions or black sheep.

In both shots, Kelsie kneeled in front of a white wall with a green plant next to it. She wore nothing but a high-waisted pair of metallic, skintight pants that highlighted her voluptuous backside and her sexy lower back. She wore her long brunette locks in loose waves that tumbled down her back, reaching past her natural, nipped-in waist.

The first image featured Kelsie squatting with her legs open and her back to the camera. She looked over her shoulder at the lens and held her full lips slightly open, revealing her white teeth. Her shocking blue eyes were half-closed in the sultry shot. She placed her hand on her knee, and it protected her modesty.

For the second photo, Kelsie held her arm over her breast, revealing a generous look at her sideboob. She kneeled to the side and looked down at the camera with a pleasant smile, her skin appearing to glow. The position also provided a look at her rounded booty. She accessorized with earrings, and her hair fell over one shoulder from a side part, framing on the side of her face.

Kelsie noted that her outfit came from Fashion Nova. Her followers appreciated her efforts, with more than 4,450 hitting the like button and almost 150 taking a moment to leave a positive comment. The flame emoji featured heavily throughout the reply section as Instagrammers expressed themselves visually.

"Oh, how perfect! Baby got back, Kelsie. Keep up the good work," a fan encouraged, adding a red heart-eye emoji.

"Absolutely sexy. You are pure fire. So incredibly hot. Jaw-dropping hotness. Yes," a second devotee enthused, including crowns, roses, and blushing smilies.

"I am the Lion! Hear me roar. You are stunning! The hottest girl of all time, without a doubt. I love these photos," gushed a third Instagram user, who added hearts, flames, and a lion.

"You are looking very nice. You're a sweet, hot, sexy diva. So awesome, sweetheart. Are you single? Oh, and I'm both animals," a fourth devotee replied, including kiss heart and surprised smilies.

Kelsie regularly engages her social media followers by sharing sexy photos of herself modeling various skimpy outfits and lingerie, and they appear to enjoy what she offers. The Inquistr reported that she recently showed off her curves in a tiny bikini with Megan Thee Stallion's "Go Crazy," featuring Big Sean and 2 Chainz, playing in the background.

