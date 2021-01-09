Prince Harry Called 'Unhinged' After Arguing That Damage To His Reputation Could Lead To Army Suicides

Prince Harry received criticism on social media after he claimed in newly released documents that damage to his reputation could potentially lead to an increase in suicides among army personnel and veterans.

According to Newsweek, Harry made the statements following a settlement in his lawsuit with The Daily Mail. The duke had previously sued the publication after it ran an article claiming that he had abandoned military servicemen in the United Kingdom by stepping down from the royal family and moving to Santa Barbara with his wife and son.

The Daily Mail published the accusations after two high-ranking members of the British army, Major General Julian Thompson and Lord Dannatt, publicly criticized the duke and his actions. Harry countered that he had been in private communication with individuals and did not have ample time to respond to the allegations, particularly since he had banned his media team from communicating with the outlet.

However, newly released details from the lawsuit appeared to showcase even more of Harry's frustrations by highlighting his belief that damage to his reputation could mean that soldiers and veterans would be less likely to seek mental health support, potentially making them more susceptible to suicide.

"[Harry] has... used his reputation to support and encourage current and former military personnel to seek help for mental health problems," a court filing claimed.

"The publications complained of will diminish [Harry's] credibility in the eyes of such personnel and therefore make them less likely to seek the help being offered," it continued.

"[Harry] reasonably fears that this will in turn have devastating effects upon such individuals, including leaving them more susceptible to suicide," it concluded.

The Daily Mail ended up issuing an apology to the ex-royal and made a donation to the Invictus Games, a charity founded by the prince to provide sporting events to wounded veterans.

However, though the Duke of Sussex may have been victorious in his legal battle, reactions on social media were largely negative following the release of the lawsuit's details.

"Wha wha wha what?? Harry... is accusing their story of potentially causing members of the Royal Marines to commit SUICIDE?? This is just completely unhinged. What are these lawyers thinking??" wrote Twitter user @UKRoyalTea, a public relations expert.

Several other users voiced similar opinions, such as in the replies to a tweet on the issue written by ITV royal reporter Chris Ship.

