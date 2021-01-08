Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 8, 2021
AEW Rumors: Internal Talks About Signing Controversial Free Agent Have Reportedly Caused Divisions Backstage
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Citing Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some influencers in the AEW locker room want the company to hire Tessa Blanchard. However, the conversations have supposedy proven to be divisive behind the scenes.

Blanchard is considered by most as a talented performer, but she'd come to the company with a lot of potential baggage. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she has faced accusations of racism and bullying in the past.

The former Impact Wrestling star also has the reputation of being someone who is difficult to work with, which could be why some AEW officials are hesitant to recruit her.

In a separate report by The Inquisitr, it was revealed that Blanchard left Impact Wrestling in a chaotic manner. She failed to send in promos for a major title storyline she was involved in ahead of last year's Slamiversary pay-per-view. This led to her being fired, despite being the company's World Champion at the time.

However, the latest development noted that some influential people backstage are willing to overlook these report mishaps and give her a chance. However, on the other side of the coin, there are those who are vehemently opposed to the idea.

As The Sportster pointed out, AEW president Tony Khan has been openly critical of wrestlers with histories of racial incidents in the past. He once said that he'll never allow Hulk Hogan to step foot in an AEW arena following the legend's misdemeanors from a few years ago. The accusations lobbied against Blanchard are similar to those associated with Hogan.

Blanchard has denied the reports about her, however. Furthermore, as the first Inquisitr article stated, some of her peers -- including Tommy Dreamer, who has worked with AEW in the past -- have stated that the rumors about her are false.

Tessa Blanchard appears on WWE television
WWE

The Sportster report noted that Blanchard is viewed by her supporters as the answer to improving the promotion's lackluster women's division. She is one of the most popular female athletes in the entire industry at the moment, and her championship credentials speak for themselves.

At the same time, officials are also wary of the bad publicity that could arise from hiring Blanchard. The promotion has been praised for its progressive approach to the business, and hiring a controversial star such as Blanchard could taint that reputation.

WWE is also reportedly interested in acquiring Blanchard's services, so AEW will need to act quickly if they intend on giving her a shot.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.