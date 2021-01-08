Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 8, 2021
Parler Banned From Google App Store After Attack On Capitol, Apple May Be Next To Ban It
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

The conservative social media app Parler has been banned from Google and could soon be booted from Apple as well after an attack on the U.S. Capitol was connected to supporters of Donald Trump, some of whom reportedly shared plans for the attack on the platform.

As Axios reported, Google pulled the application from its store after the deadly attack. Multiple reports found that Parler users had warned of violence at a rally in favor of Donald Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. At the rally, Trump implored his supporters to be "strong" and told them he would march with them to the U.S. Capitol. While Trump instead returned to the White House, crowds surrounded the building and eventually forced their way inside. The resulted in a siege that left five people dead, including a police officer who was reportedly bludgeoned to death.

In the wake of the incident, some tech giants took aim at Parler.

"In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence," said José Castañeda, a spokesperson for the tech giant. "In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app's listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues."

According to CNET, Apple told Parler that it would also ban the application from its store unless the site developed stronger policies to moderate its content. The site had billed itself as an alternative to Twitter, which banned a number of right-wing personalities for rules violations. Trump had claimed that the platform -- and other social media sites -- were biased against conservatives.

The news of the actions against Parler came at nearly the same time that Trump was permanently banned from Twitter. The platform had already temporarily suspended him following the Capitol siege when he posted a video in which he asked the rioters to leave -- but also continued making claims of voter fraud.

Per Newsweek, Fox News host and longtime Trump ally Sean Hannity said on Thursday that the president already had an account on Parler, though the outlet noted he did not appear to have an active presence.

"I saw that the president had joined it. At least there is a place, it's like Twitter, it's called Parler, I have an account there... good for you because the president joined, because they are censoring him and Dan Scavino and everybody else," Hannity said.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.