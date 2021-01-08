'The Challenge' Star Ashley Mitchell Shows Off Killer Bod In Neon String Bikini

The Challenge: Double Agents star Ashley Mitchell showed off her killer physique yet again in a sexy new Instagram snap. The 33-year-old dazzled her thousands of followers in a January 8 post where she sported a neon bikini that highlighted her best assets.

In the new post, Ashley crouched down and spread her legs while wearing the revealing swimsuit. The bikini was a neon coral color and featured a traditional string top and bottoms with ruched fabric. The strings were tied high on Ashley's tiny waist, and their black color was the perfect bold contrast to the brightness of the rest of the look.

Ashley's toned tummy and cleavage were on full display in the pic, both of which were perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun. She wore her dark locks halfway up in pigtails, which were pinned at her crown. Her hair fell down her sides in loose waves, landing just below her bustline. The MTV personality stared blankly at the camera with her mouth slightly cocked open for a pouty look.

The Challenge veteran had been spending a lot of time in Mexico but revealed she was back in Austin, Texas, according to her geotag. Behind her was a busy pool surrounded by large glass panes. Visitors were served by the hotel staff as they sat underneath umbrellas on what looked to be a very bright and cloudless day.

In the caption, Ashley promoted her followers with a fun question. She asked them the location and person they would pick if they could be anywhere in the world with any person of their choosing. Many of her fans answered her question in the comments section, while others simply drooled over her hot body.

"Me, you, South America. or maybe Costa Rica. Or Thailand. Anywhere but here lol," one follower wrote.

"On the next season of the challenge... with you as my partner," another noted, with a sunglass-wearing emoji.

"At the bank with you when you win the next challenge," a third wrote to the two-time winner.

"Aww ur super cute and beautiful Ashley!!" a fourth user commented.

The new upload from Ashley looked similar to the one she shared on January 7. In yesterday's photo, she kneeled down in the same crouched position and with the same hairstyle, but sported a different top. She wore the same neon bottoms but rocked a black halter top that had a simple criss-cross pattern. The hot photo ended up bringing in over 4,700 likes and hundreds of comments.