Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 8, 2021
'The Challenge' Star Ashley Mitchell Shows Off Killer Bod In Neon String Bikini
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

The Challenge: Double Agents star Ashley Mitchell showed off her killer physique yet again in a sexy new Instagram snap. The 33-year-old dazzled her thousands of followers in a January 8 post where she sported a neon bikini that highlighted her best assets.

In the new post, Ashley crouched down and spread her legs while wearing the revealing swimsuit. The bikini was a neon coral color and featured a traditional string top and bottoms with ruched fabric. The strings were tied high on Ashley's tiny waist, and their black color was the perfect bold contrast to the brightness of the rest of the look.

Ashley's toned tummy and cleavage were on full display in the pic, both of which were perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun. She wore her dark locks halfway up in pigtails, which were pinned at her crown. Her hair fell down her sides in loose waves, landing just below her bustline. The MTV personality stared blankly at the camera with her mouth slightly cocked open for a pouty look.

The Challenge veteran had been spending a lot of time in Mexico but revealed she was back in Austin, Texas, according to her geotag. Behind her was a busy pool surrounded by large glass panes. Visitors were served by the hotel staff as they sat underneath umbrellas on what looked to be a very bright and cloudless day.

In the caption, Ashley promoted her followers with a fun question. She asked them the location and person they would pick if they could be anywhere in the world with any person of their choosing. Many of her fans answered her question in the comments section, while others simply drooled over her hot body.

"Me, you, South America. or maybe Costa Rica. Or Thailand. Anywhere but here lol," one follower wrote.

"On the next season of the challenge... with you as my partner," another noted, with a sunglass-wearing emoji.

"At the bank with you when you win the next challenge," a third wrote to the two-time winner.

"Aww ur super cute and beautiful Ashley!!" a fourth user commented.

The new upload from Ashley looked similar to the one she shared on January 7. In yesterday's photo, she kneeled down in the same crouched position and with the same hairstyle, but sported a different top. She wore the same neon bottoms but rocked a black halter top that had a simple criss-cross pattern. The hot photo ended up bringing in over 4,700 likes and hundreds of comments.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.