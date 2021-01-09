Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 9, 2021
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Jordan Poole And Kevon Looney For Dwight Howard
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are in serious need of a major roster upgrade before the 2021 trade deadline. With Klay Thompson set to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season due to injury, the Warriors should continue to find ways to surround Stephen Curry with quality veterans that would help him carry the team to the top of the loaded Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. One of the most intriguing trade targets for Golden State is veteran center Dwight Howard of the Philadelphia 76ers.

As of now, there's no strong indication that the Sixers are planning to trade Howard, but if they decide to make him available on the market, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network believes the Warriors should make a move to add him to their roster. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would acquire Howard and a 2022 second-round pick from Philadelphia and would send the 76ers a package that includes Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

"This is a trade that will not cause a big stir but it would give to contending teams some depth come postseason time. Dwight Howard going to the Golden State Warriors would give them a veteran center to mentor the younger generation. This would give the Warriors depth at the center position with James Wiseman in the starting lineup. Howard would bring some needed size and has a familiarity with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are the biggest threat in the Western Conference."

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots as Dwight Howard #39 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends during the second half at Barclays Center on January 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Getty Images | Sarah Stier

Though Golden State already has James Wiseman manning the starting center position, trading for Howard would still make a lot of sense for them. Aside from being a great mentor for Wiseman, Howard would also give the team a very reliable frontcourt reinforcement who has plenty of playoff experience. Howard would provide Golden State with some insurance in case Wiseman suffers an injury during the season as well.

The potential arrival of Howard would boost the team's performance in terms of scoring under the basket, rebounding, and protecting the rim. He may no longer be in his prime and has already shown a massive decline with his performance, but when he's given enough playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, he's still capable of turning himself into a double-double machine. Also, as Patuto noted, his familiarity with the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers would give the Warriors an advantage if they ever face them in the 2021 Playoffs.

Latest Headlines

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.