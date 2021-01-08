Chanel West Coast Spreads Legs In Chiffon Dress With Waist-High Slits

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast heated up her Instagram timeline with a hot new snapshot. The rapper wowed her 3.5 million followers on January 8 when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a risque dress.

In the sexy new pic, Chanel stood in front of a tree trunk and black ornate fence. She leaned up against the trunk and looked off to her side as she was photographed from below. She sported a dark chiffon dress that had waist-high slits which she stuck her mile-long legs through. The "Sharon Stoned" singer spread her legs and crouched down slightly revealing her bronzed limbs.

The dress also had a deep plunge that was full of crisscrossing strings. Chanel flaunted an ample amount of cleavage in the garb, which also had a train that blew in the wind. She also sported sky-high heels as she pointed her toes.

Chanel complimented the outfit with dangling earrings and a thin bangle bracelet. She had her nails perfectly manicured, and they came to sharp points. The reality TV star also wore her long locks in old Hollywood-style waves, which she swept to one side of her face.

In the caption, Chanel said she had her head in the clouds and added three cloud emoji. She tagged several accounts in the photo, crediting her makeup artist, hairstylist, and several creative directors.

In under an hour, the hot new photo had brought in over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the "40 Yard Dash" rapper, as followers gushed over her sexy outfit and enviable physique.

"OMG SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!" one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

"You're so gorgeous, I can't even take it" a second admirer added.

"I'm on cloud nine," a third user commented.

"Can we talk about those legs though," a fourth fan asked.

The new upload follows a long line of sexy posts from Chanel, who likes to keep her Instagram timeline spicy. Earlier this week she dazzled her millions of followers when she posed in thigh-high snakeskin boots and tucked her skintight green pants into the footwear. The 32-year-old posed in front of a vintage car while wearing a deep V-neck shirt that revealed her cleavage. She shared several photos from the car photo shoot, which she separated into two separate posts. The uploads brought in over 91,000 likes combined, as well as 1,200 comments.