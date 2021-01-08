Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 8, 2021
Chanel West Coast Spreads Legs In Chiffon Dress With Waist-High Slits
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast heated up her Instagram timeline with a hot new snapshot. The rapper wowed her 3.5 million followers on January 8 when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a risque dress.

In the sexy new pic, Chanel stood in front of a tree trunk and black ornate fence. She leaned up against the trunk and looked off to her side as she was photographed from below. She sported a dark chiffon dress that had waist-high slits which she stuck her mile-long legs through. The "Sharon Stoned" singer spread her legs and crouched down slightly revealing her bronzed limbs.

The dress also had a deep plunge that was full of crisscrossing strings. Chanel flaunted an ample amount of cleavage in the garb, which also had a train that blew in the wind. She also sported sky-high heels as she pointed her toes.

Chanel complimented the outfit with dangling earrings and a thin bangle bracelet. She had her nails perfectly manicured, and they came to sharp points. The reality TV star also wore her long locks in old Hollywood-style waves, which she swept to one side of her face.

In the caption, Chanel said she had her head in the clouds and added three cloud emoji. She tagged several accounts in the photo, crediting her makeup artist, hairstylist, and several creative directors.

In under an hour, the hot new photo had brought in over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans. The comments section filled up with sweet compliments for the "40 Yard Dash" rapper, as followers gushed over her sexy outfit and enviable physique.

"OMG SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!" one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

"You're so gorgeous, I can't even take it" a second admirer added.

"I'm on cloud nine," a third user commented.

"Can we talk about those legs though," a fourth fan asked.

The new upload follows a long line of sexy posts from Chanel, who likes to keep her Instagram timeline spicy. Earlier this week she dazzled her millions of followers when she posed in thigh-high snakeskin boots and tucked her skintight green pants into the footwear. The 32-year-old posed in front of a vintage car while wearing a deep V-neck shirt that revealed her cleavage. She shared several photos from the car photo shoot, which she separated into two separate posts. The uploads brought in over 91,000 likes combined, as well as 1,200 comments.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.