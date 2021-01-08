It Would Be 'Virtually Impossible' To Impeach Donald Trump Before He Leaves Office, Report Claims

It would be "virtually impossible" for Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office before he leaves in the coming weeks, a new report indicates.

Top Democrats are reportedly putting together plans for a fast-track impeachment after Trump was blamed for a riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol as his supporters surrounded the building and broke in. At a rally prior to the siege, Trump implored his supporters to be "tough" and told them he would walk with them to the Capitol. Instead, he returned to the White House where he reportedly watched with delight as his supporters overtook police and stormed the building.

Despite the plans to impeach Trump for what would be a second time, there may not be sufficient time for the process to play out. Jonathan Karl of ABC News reported that the Senate Parliamentarian met with leaders of both parties, saying that an impeachment trial would likely not be able to begin until January 19 -- the day before Joe Biden's inauguration, when Trump is set to leave the office. Karl said this would leave it "virtually impossible" to impeach him in time.

The process may start regardless of the difficulties on the timeline. As The Inquisitr reported, Democrats were planning to introduce new articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday. A report from Reuters claimed that they had been drafted by Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, and Jamie Raskin.

Getty Images | Tasos Katopodis

Democrats are also pursuing other means of taking Trump out of office before Biden's inauguration. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directly called on Trump to resign and said that she would push for his own cabinet to remove him via the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president unable to carry out his duties.

"It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin's 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment," Pelosi said, via CNN. "Accordingly, the House will preserve every option -- including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment."

I’m convinced impeachment, under these circumstances, will further divide the country and erode the institution of the presidency itself. I hope President-elect Biden shares those views and will speak out so we can continue to heal the nation with an orderly transfer of power. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 8, 2021

Others have said they would not support an impeachment process, including longtime Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican released a statement saying he believed that it would be too divisive for the country, and is looking to Biden to heal the nation when he becomes president.