Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Crazy Curves & Ample Assets In 'Expensive' Lingerie

Model and social media maven Niece Waidhofer has been as active as ever in posting ultra-revealing photos of herself to Instagram. The originator of the "Roast Me" campaign on Reddit continued to flout comments made by her detractors by projecting sheer confidence with a Friday snap that found her posing in a curve-accentuating lingerie set.

The skimpy black ensemble, which included a large garter belt that featured several rows of straps and multiple buckles, allowed for a stunning display of her curves and assets.

Waidhofer intimated that it was the sort of get-up that would inspire someone to want to rip it off of her. However, she joked that anyone wanting to do so would instead have to "sit there and wait for 25 minutes" while she methodically unfastened the myriad buckles, so as not to ruin the "expensive" number.

Nevertheless, the comments section was flush with people wanting to see more of the shapely siren. In just a few, short hours after the update hit her timeline, Waidhofer's fans had left more than 1,000 replies in the thread.

"You're worth the wait!" one smitten commenter opined.

"I have no doubt that this lingerie is expensive," another admirer wrote. "Regardless of the price you have to know how to wear it and you look beautiful."

"Wow," a third person gushed. "Absolutely stunning."

"Those poor boys that can't even get a bra off are having a panic attack looking at you," a fourth follower joked.

Fans further voiced their approval for the sexy share by double-tapping it to the tune of more than 70,000 likes.

Waidhofer appeared to be posing on top of a bed with her knees bent and her shins bearing the weight of her upright body. She teased her supporters by pulling her panties down slightly in the front with both hands as the picture was taken. While doing so, she fired a seductive stare at the camera with her pink lips parted slightly, her shadowed gray eyes scintillating in the light and her full, raven-colored locks framing her face and extending down her body.

The 30-year-old's famously sizable bustline was covered by a push-up bra that allowed for a full-on display of her considerable cleavage. Meanwhile, her garter belt pleasingly hugged her hips just above her skimpy bottoms and connected to straps that encircled her slender thighs.

Earlier in the week, Waidhofer uploaded an equally provocative pic in which she arched her back while wearing an all-black ensemble that put a spotlight on her bodacious booty.