Demi Rose Rocks A Bold Leopard-Print Trench Coat With A Cleavage-Baring Neckline

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 15.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, in which she shared two steamy shots rocking a look from a recent collaboration she participated in. Demi teamed up with the brand PrettyLittleThing for a collection, which she mentioned in the caption of the post, directing her followers to the link for more looks.

Demi stood on what appeared to be a balcony overlooking a stunning natural landscape, with an arched doorway bordered by glowing lights visible in the distance. The picture was captured in Ibiza Magic Island, as the geotag indicated, and the sun was setting, transforming the sky from a pale blue to a deep, rich orange near the horizon. A few trees added some visual interest to the background, as their silhouettes broke up the colorful sky.

She opted to wear a leopard-print trench coat with what looked like an insanely low-cut black top underneath it, making it appear almost as if she was wearing nothing under the jacket at all. The neckline dipped scandalously low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage, and wide lapels framed her ample assets, drawing even more attention to her chest.

The garment had a belt that Demi cinched tightly at the waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. Her brunette locks were styled in a side part, and she had one hand by her side while the other was tangled in her tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera.

She kept her pose almost identical in the second snap, with the exception of her facial expression. Her lips remained slightly parted, but she had her eyes closed as she soaked in the gorgeous atmosphere around her.

The pictures were taken by fashion and beauty photographer Brett Russell, who Demi made sure to tag in the caption as well as the first photo. She also tagged hairstylist Faye Browne, giving her credit for her effortlessly gorgeous look.

Demi's followers couldn't get enough of the update, and the post received over 77,200 likes within 46 minutes, as well as 502 comments from her audience.

"You are a dream," one fan wrote, captivated by Demi's beauty.

"Views on point babe," another follower chimed in, sprinkling the comment with flame emoji.

"Perfection," a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Absolutely gorgeous," another added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another steamy snap captured in Ibiza, although she stood on a different balcony. She wore a pair of skimpy black underwear and a cropped Nirvana T-Shirt that could barely cover her ample assets, flashing a serious amount of underboob as she posed for the shot.