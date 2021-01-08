Joe Biden Plans To Initiate A 'New War On Terror' Aimed At Americans, Journalist Says

Journalist Glenn Greenwald believes that Joe Biden's incoming administration plans to continue the initiation of a "new War on Terror" against the American public in conjunction with Republican allies who were involved in the first iteration under George W. Bush's leadership.

"There's absolutely a new War on Terror being initiated -- it'd been lurking for awhile, but it's accelerating now for obvious reasons. This new one is aimed inward, domestically. It entails many of the same frameworks. They're saying it explicitly," he wrote in a Twitter thread.

Greenwald suggested that the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday has accelerated this purported plan. In particular, he pointed to a Wall Street Journal article that reported on the Democrat's alleged plans to pass domestic terrorism laws and the pressure he allegedly faces to create an administration post that focuses on battling "ideologically inspired violent extremists" and working to increase funding to fight them.

The Intercept co-founder also argued that the newly forged alliance between neoconservatives and Democrats amid the era of Donald Trump will help in the implementation of the purported plan.

"Liberals who are behind the Biden/Harris plan to initiate this new War on Terror, this time with a primary domestic focus, won't need to study what neocons did with the first War on Terror to learn those old tactics against critics. Neocons are their full allies in all of this."

According to Greenwald, who began his journalism career criticizing the George W. Bush administration's executive overreach amid its War on Terror, the same tactics from the Bush-era are surfacing in Biden's government. But pointing out these similarities, the writer argued, will lead to individuals being "branded as sympathetic to the terrorists."

The lawyer accused pro-Democratic media outlets of playing the role of censoring Democratic Party adversaries.

The disturbing implications of the post-September 11 War on Terror have been spotlighted on many occasions. In a piece for New York Magazine, Benjamin Wallace-Wells noted at the time that Bush's Patriot Act — which broadened the United States law enforcement's surveillance powers — was used in just 15 terrorism cases from 2006 to 2009. Conversely, it was used in 1,618 drug cases and 122 fraud cases, highlighting its almost exclusive domestic use.

Although Wallace-Wells noted that the Patriot Act was primarily a Republican creation, he highlighted its bipartisan support and suggested it would never have come to fruition without the help of Democratic lawmakers.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash slammed Biden last year for his support of the anti-terrorism legislation and noted that the president-elect bragged about writing the bill.