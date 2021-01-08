Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Shapely Rear In A Skintight Dress That Highlights Her Curves

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of snaps taken in a luxurious-looking setting. In the pictures, Kara stood in front of a large window with a layer of semi-sheer white curtains draped over the windowpanes. A second set of curtains was arranged in a more intricate, artful style, with tassels and fringe bordering the lush panels, which incorporated a pattern in tones of burnt orange and mustard yellow.

The wall between the windows was a coordinating shade of sunshine yellow, and Kara stood in the middle of it all, flaunting her flawless figure. The ensemble she wore was from a collaboration between the Australian label Johansen and model Janice Joostema. She tagged the Instagram pages of both parties in the caption of her post, in case her followers were interested in learning more about either.

The dress Kara wore had a hem that came to just below her knee, leaving only her shapely calves bare. However, the cream-colored fabric clung to her curvaceous figure, hugging her pert posterior as she posed with her body angled away from the camera. The piece had long sleeves and a half-turtleneck that accentuated her elegant neck. It also had a massive cut-out over the back, leaving nearly her entire back exposed, her bronzed skin contrasting beautifully with the cream hue of the dress.

Kara's long locks were pulled back in a sleek bun, and she finished the outfit with a few accessories, including a pair of white heels and a blush pink bag hanging on her forearm. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera, flashing a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted.

She switched up her pose only slightly for the second image, placing one hand on her waist in a way that highlighted her hourglass shape even more.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received over 12,000 likes within two hours, as well as 128 comments from her audience.

"You look beautiful in every picture you take wow," one fan wrote, captivated by Kara's beauty.

"STUNNING," another follower exclaimed, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

"It absolutely does!" a third fan remarked, referencing the caption in which Kara mentioned how the dress flattered her backside.

"Gorgeous," another follower added simply.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a trio of photos in which she rocked a much more casual look. She flaunted her figure in a black tank and matching yoga pants, with a jacket layered over top and white sneakers on her feet.