Italian Designer Chiara Ferragni Flaunts Curvy Figure In Scanty Yellow Top And Denim Jeans

Italian entrepreneur and designer Chiara Ferragni captured the attention of plenty of her 22.3 million Instagram followers when she shared some gorgeous new snapshots of herself on Friday, January 8.

The three-slide series displayed the 33-year-old expectant mother in a living room with French country decor. Chiara was centered in every shot as she struck some sweet poses.

In the first photo, she sat down on the armrest of a black leather couch with her legs parted and chest pushed out. She placed both hands between her thighs and smiled sweetly as she looked directly at the camera. She posed similarly in the second and third snapshots, except she bent her right leg further in the second slide, displaying part of her foot.

Her long, multi-tonal blond hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell effortlessly around her shoulders. She sported long, almond-shaped nails that were finished with a vibrant red polish.

She highlighted her busty assets in a scanty yellow top with extravagant crystal buttons in the front and a low-cut neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. The long-sleeved garment also featured a cropped body that put part of her pregnant belly on show.

Chiara paired the top with a pair of faded blue denim jeans. The high-rise pants, which looked to be a bit loose on her, again drew the eye to her midsection.

She added some glamour to the look with a pair of thick hoop earrings, a watch, a bracelet, several rings, and a long necklace.

The model was captured at L'Albereta Relais & Chateaux, a hotel resort just outside of Milan, Italy.

The stunning slideshow was uploaded less than one day ago and has since received more than 440,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with Chiara's following. More than 1,000 admirers also commented under the post to praise the model.

"Wow at how beautiful you are," one individual wrote.

"You are like the cutest momma ever! Like the yellow on you," another admirer commented, following up with a single red heart emoji.

"Love how you're breaking all the rules of what a pregnant woman 'should' wear," a third fan asserted, adding a crown and purple heart symbol to their compliment.

"How beautiful," a fourth user proclaimed in Italian, per Google Translate.

The fashionista has served plenty of jaw-dropping looks on social media throughout her pregnancy, which she announced last October. Just a few weeks ago, she shared some sizzling images of herself in scanty red lace lingerie from Intimissimi.