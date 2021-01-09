Trending Stories
January 9, 2021
Whitney Johns Jiggles Her Incredible Booty While Fighting A Losing Battle With A Spaghetti Squash
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Whitney Johns is one of many people attempting to kick off the new year by creating new and healthy habits, as evidenced by her most recent social media update — although the stunning fitness model may have chosen a slightly dangerous method for doing so.

The comical and sexy Instagram video showed Whitney in the process of attempting a little meal prep, which, as she explained in the caption, was part of her resolution to embrace her domestic side. She went head-to-head with an enormous winter squash and seemed to be on the losing side of the battle.

Whitney wore gray leggings embellished with additional seaming across the backside to accentuate the tempting curve of her derriere. The garment also put her thick, muscular thighs and calves on display. She paired them with an electric blue athletic crop top that exposed her toned midsection.

Whitney stood in a clean, modern kitchen facing the stove, upon which a metal baking pan holding two huge orange squash was placed. When the clip began, she had grasped one of them by the stem and stabbed a large knife into the side.

Throughout the entirety of the video, she wiggled the knife up and down with obvious struggle, occasionally lightly banging the squash against the pan below and giggling with frustration. Although she didn't seem to be progressing very far, the movement made her rear end jiggle, which was difficult to ignore.

Whitney also inquired in the caption whether her 600,000-plus Instagram followers had any advice regarding the best way in which to address the challenging vegetable, which incited hundreds of suggestions and lots of praise in the comments section.

The most frequent response seemed to be that she needed a much sharper knife, followed by the idea that she should be using a cutting board. Fans also proposed that she microwave or bake the item to soften the tough skin prior to trying to cut it.

"Be careful not to lose a finger or two!" one fan cautioned.

"I know this is going to sound ridiculous, but my wife and I eat these almost every week and used to have the same trouble. I finally got sick of it and bought a ryobi one handed reciprocating saw for $100 and never regretted it. Now this chore is easy peasy," a second person advised.

"Here for the booty shake," a third fan admitted, adding a flame emoji for emphasis.

Fellow fitness aficionado also Katelyn Runck left a few words of affection, followed by an expression of laughter, to which Whitney jokingly requested that she dispatch assistance.

