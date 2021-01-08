Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Abby Dowse Bares Her Buxom 'Bikini Bod' In Stunning Selfie
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Aussie model and social media sensation Abby Dowse took matters into her own hands with her latest Instagram share. On Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old uploaded a sultry snapshot in which she captured her own likeness while rocking a bold, black bikini set that covered little beyond her most intimate areas.

Much to the delight of her nearly 3 million followers, Dowse displayed her fit body from head to toe in the uploaded photo, which was snapped with her smartphone as she posed confidently before a full-sized mirror.

In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she had been putting in work to get her "bikini bod" up to speed for the Oceanic summer season. And while the Sydney, Australia, native has previously shared a bevy of pics and videos that showed her slaving away at the gym, her well-defined musculature in the latest shot could definitely be indicative of a more concerted recent effort.

At any rate, fans went ape over the presentation of her increasingly taut physique and alluring assets in the scanty ensemble. Within 30 minutes of going live, the update was already approaching the 10,000-like mark. Moreover, hundreds of replies praising her figure were left in the comments section.

"Wow Abby," one smitten supporter exclaimed. "You look so beautiful, totally stunning."

"Looks like all that work paid off," another fan opined.

"Abby.. In my mind you are the world's most beautiful woman," a third commenter wrote.

"I wish I had the motivation to look like that!" a fourth follower added. "Way to go girl."

Dowse's selfie served as a study in contrast as her sun-kissed physique popped against the bright white walls and beige-hued flooring that made up her surroundings. So, too, did her black swimsuit and her golden-colored mane.

The model's wavy, wildly-flowing locks blanketed her shoulders and prominent bustline, nearly extending down to her pert posterior. They combined with her glossy pink lips -- which were parted suggestively -- to create a thoroughly seductive smolder, even as her eyes were obscured by tinted sunglasses.

Dowse's bosom was draped with a minuscule top that featured triangular breast cups that nearly failed to contain her assets. The garment, which was adorned with a heart-shaped detail, allowed for a stimulating display of her incredible cleavage in the upper half of the frame.

In the meantime, her midsection was graced by matching, high-waisted bikini bottoms, which left her rock-hard abs and sculpted thighs bare.

Earlier in the week, Dowse had already raised temperatures in the very same beachwear set, posing provocatively in a stunning seaside snap.

