Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Phyllis Turns The Screws

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 13, tease that Nick lets Nikki know where his loyalties lay these days when his mom tries to get him to make up with Victoria. Elsewhere, Phyllis pressures Kevin for the goods on Victoria, and Faith reads Adam the riot act, leaving Mariah concerned.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) picks up on the tension between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki tries to talk to Nick about making nice with his sister, but he's unwilling to hear his mother out. He lets Nikki know that Victoria went too far in her revenge against Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Nikki agrees that Victoria was wrong, but Nick doesn't appreciate it when he hears his mother making excuses for her daughter. Although he loves his mom, Nick isn't going to allow Nikki to excuse Victoria's actions and make nice just for the family's sake. He's chosen Phyllis over his family this time.

CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) can tell that something is going on with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) are still on their honeymoon, and Faith is still getting bullied by the mean girls. Mariah tries to spend time with her little sister at Crimson Lights, and then Adam (Mark Grossman) walks in.

A shocked Faith confronts him because she thought he was supposed to leave Genoa City. She never finds out why Adam stayed, but she loses it on her uncle. Mariah eventually steps in and asks Adam to leave the coffee shop. Neither Faith nor Mariah realizes that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suffered a stroke and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

Finally, Phyllis wants to talk with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) about the thumb drive. She's desperate to get something to hang over Victoria's head, and Gloria's (Judith Chapman) files will do nicely. Phyllis simply cannot wait to tell Victoria she knows all about the embezzlement that happened right under the Newman CEO's nose. It seems Victoria was too focused on the games she played with Phyllis and The Grand Phoenix to hold down the fort at the family business, and it could cost her big-time.

Of course, Phyllis has to get Kevin to agree to hand over the information, and he's not quite willing to do so. Right now, Kevin has everything he's always wanted, and he doesn't want to risk any of it for Phyllis' silly need for vengeance.