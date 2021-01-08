Mary Fitzgerald Slays A Leathery Ensemble With Strappy Heels For Latest Instagram Upload

Mary Fitzgerald, who is most known for starring in Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The blond beauty has been sharing a lot of content with her followers recently and is using the social media platform to show off another outfit for her most recent post.

Fitzgerald stunned in a black leather shirt with short sleeves. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage and showed off the tattoo inked down her right arm. She tucked the attire into her matching pants of the same material that fell down to her ankles and appeared fairly tight-fitted. Fitzgerald teamed the look with black heels that featured studs on the straps. She rocked short acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of white polish while accessorizing herself with a black watch. Fitzgerald styled her shoulder-length down and behind her ears.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors from head-to-toe in a garden setting. The reality star raised her right arm and rested her elbow on the wall beside her while placing her hand by her forehead. Fitzgerald gazed to her left with a smile and radiated happiness.

In the next slide, she leaned against the wall and lifted up her leg, showing off the tattoo on her foot. Fitzgerald flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and showcased her pearly whites.

In the tags, she credited fashion brand Revolve and designer Valentino for her outfit.

Fitzgerald geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 14,500 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

"This is so classy and beautiful," one user wrote.

"This look on you is fire," another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

"Loooove the outfit! You look so beautiful," remarked a third fan.

"You're stunning as always!" a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Fitzgerald. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a basic white tank top with a high-waisted brown pleated leather miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Fitzgerald opted for snakeskin-print heels that gave her some extra height and sported her locks in waves.

She posed outside the Oppenheim Group office, where a lot of scenes from Selling Sunset is filmed.