Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 8, 2021
Sierra Skye Shows Serious Skin In Shirt, Shoes And Little Else
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Runway star and content creator Sierra Skye has a penchant for posting provocative mirrored selfies on her tempting Instagram timeline. The 25-year-old enthralled her 4.1 million followers with yet another sensuous photo on Friday afternoon.

Skye -- who is known for her Roman & Sierra's World vlogs in addition to her modeling work -- uploaded a particularly sultry snap in which she appeared to be wearing nothing but an unbuttoned, loose-fitting flannel shirt and a pair of retro-inspired, custom sneakers.

While her face was largely obscured by the smartphone she used to take the picture, her lissome legs, dainty neck and shoulder were visible, and part of her perky bustline was left uncovered in the shot.

Skye credited footwear artist Nicholas Avery, a.k.a. Theheyyman, for her vintage-style kicks in the caption. She also made reference to her "chill vibes." In the meantime, her admirers were anything but chill in the comments section, gushing emphatically over her latest alluring presentation.

"You can rock anything! [fire emoji]," one impressed commenter wrote.

"Your style is an absolute vibe," another follower opined.

"Finest woman on this planet [heart emoji]," a third devotee declared.

"SS is a sneakerhead," a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Fans further offered Skye support by double-tapping her post at a breakneck pace. In just over 30 minutes after going live, it had already racked up 10,000-plus likes.

Skye snapped herself sitting on a hardwood floor in an otherwise empty room with her knees elevated, her legs spread and her free hand resting between them. Although her body was partially draped in shadow, her bronzed skin nonetheless popped against the white walls and creamy brown planks that provided the canvas for her pose.

The Malibu product wore her dirty blond hair up in a loose bun, which allowed errant strides to shoot out in every direction. Meanwhile, one of her dark eyes peered into her device's screen as she sized up her photo.

Her flannel shirt featured a geometric pattern in red, black, gray and beige and the baggy garment was left partially unbuttoned down the front. As a result, it was hanging off of her shoulder on her right side, allowing her to show off some skin.

Skye's legs were almost completely uncovered, putting their slender, yet shapely contours on full display in the lower half of the frame. Her high-tops were white with black and maroon trim and mismatched, neon-hued laces.

Just one day before uploading her latest selfie, Skye brought the sizzle in a post where she flaunted her rock-hard body in a bronze bikini.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.