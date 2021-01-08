Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

January 8, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Showcases Major Cleavage And Round Booty In Scanty Workout Ensemble
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko uploaded some eye-catching new photos of her enviable figure on Friday, January 8, wowing her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was photographed near a storefront with reflective glass for the four-slide series as she switched between numerous sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She placed her right hand on her face and directed her sweet gaze toward the camera's lens. She posed from her left side in the second slide, flaunting her pert booty as she turned her head over her shoulder to pout for the camera. The third snapshot displayed the front of her form once more as she smiled widely and pushed her chest out, while the fourth showed her in a more sexy light.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that fell around her shoulders and back. She rocked her nails long with a classic French tip design.

The model highlighted her killer curves in a black workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, a U.S.-based athleisure-wear company. Her top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, a low-cut neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage, and a cropped body that called attention to her flat core.

She teamed the garment with matching high-rise leggings that tightly hugged her figure, putting her curvy hips, pert booty, and toned legs on display. She completed the look with a black Prada shoulder bag and sunglasses.

She added some glitz to the look with a few pieces of jewelry, including a gold Cartier bracelet, a pair of hoop earrings, and a gold ring.

In the caption, she promoted Bo and Tee and tagged the company's Instagram handle.

The smoking-hot post went live just two hours ago and has already amassed more than 15,000 likes, proving to be very popular with fans. Nearly 200 social media users also headed to the comments section, where they complimented the model on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

"You are so beautiful," one individual commented, following with a single heart-eye, drooling-face and fire emoji

"Wow you are incredible xx," another admirer chimed in.

"Insanely cute, so attractive! Nice smile," a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with red and pink heart symbols.

"Woaaah incredible. You are perfect," a fourth user added.

The stunner has promoted Bo and Tee's clothing on more than one occasion in the past. Just on January 6, she shared some photos of herself in a scanty beige ensemble by the brand.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.