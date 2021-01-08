Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Melissa Riso Leans Against A Palm Tree While Posing In A Tiny Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Melissa Riso was back in a bikini in the most recent Instagram share that was added to her feed. The update was posted on January 8, and it's been earning a ton of attention from her 1.2 million fans.

The photo captured Melissa posing next to a giant palm tree trunk. The setting behind her was picture perfect and it included a large blue body of water and a bright sky to match. She went barefoot for the photo op and tipped her toes in the sand as she leaned one hand on the palm tree and ran the opposite through her long, dark locks. She showed off her amazing figure in a tiny bikini that did her nothing but favors.

The bikini had light purple fabric that popped against her bronze skin. The top of the suit featured a plunging neckline that dipped low into her chest, revealing her ample bust for her fans to admire. The bottom appeared to be underwire and its tight fit enhanced her cleavage even further. It also had thin straps that fit snugly on her toned shoulders and arms.

She teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style. They had thick sides that were worn in the middle of her hips, hugging her hourglass curves in all the right ways. The front of the garment rode low on her waist, putting her flat tummy entirely in view. The sexy high rise design also showed off her shapely thighs.

Melissa wore her long dark locks down in waves, which spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption, she shared that she took several photos while clad in the same sexy suit and they were available to view at the link in her bio.

The post has only been live on Melissa's feed for a few minutes, but it's earned her stellar reviews from fans. Some users commented on her amazing figure while a few more asked where she got her swimsuit. A handful of others used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

"You are such a babe," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

"Happy Friday Beautiful Angel!" wrote a second user.

"You look pretty beautiful. The swimsuit is so hot," a third fan added with a series of hearts.

"Not that you care what i think but your belly button scar is much better than your old tattoo so don't ever b e self conscious about it. It's part of your story and your [sic] a beautiful soul regardless," declared a fourth person.

