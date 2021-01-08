Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks Animal-Print String Bikini: 'Miami Mood'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Instagram hottie Bruna Rangel Lima has a body that looks good in just about anything she wears. On Friday, the model kicked off the weekend with a set of steamy snaps that saw her wearing a tiny animal-print bikini that put plenty of her fit physique on display.

Bruna's swimsuit was yellow with a black snakeskin-print pattern on it. The top had classic triangular cups with straps that wrapped around her neck. The bottoms were a narrow scrunch style, which she wore with the straps pulled up to her waist.

The popular influencer styled her hair down in loose waves and in an off-center part.

For accessories, she wore a dainty necklace, small earrings and a thick bangle bracelet.

Bruna included three pictures in her update. According to the geotag, she was in Miami when the photos were taken, but little of the city was visible. In fact, she kept all distractions to a minimum as she posed next to a blank wall.

In the first frame, Bruna faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side. Holding the straps around her neck and squeezing her breasts together, she called attention to her voluptuous chest. Her curvy hips and slim waist were on display while she gazed at the camera.

The model held her hair behind her head in the second picture while she faced the lens. She looked downward with a pouty expression. With her legs parted, she flaunted her hourglass shape along with her flat abs and shapely thighs.

Bruna showcased her derrière in the final photo. The camera captured her from a slight side angle, giving her followers a nice shot of her booty. She held her hair up, showing off her shapely back and shoulders. With a slight arch in her back she accentuated her slim waistline.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 37,000 of her followers hitting the heart button in just an hour.

"Very beautiful, dazzling and sexy. I love you so much, Bruna," gushed one user.

"Absolutely beautiful," a second admirer wrote, adding smiley face and kiss emoji to their words.

"Girl you are so gorgeous," a third fan chimed in.

"Sexy as always babe," added a fourth fan.

Last month, Bruna shared a snap that saw her rocking a titillating yet feminine look. The photo saw her wearing a skimpy bra, a pair of thong panties and thigh-high lace stockings while she struck a sexy pose in her living room.

