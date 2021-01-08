Bethany Lily April Exposes Underboob In Barely There Black String Bikini

Bethany Lily April was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram share uploaded on Friday. The voluptuous model left little to the imagination in a tiny ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Bethany left very little to the imagination as she exposed her underboob in a barely there black string bikini. The miniscule top clung to her busty chest and showcased her massive cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were tied around her curvy hips as they fit snugly against her slim waist and accentuated her toned thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Bethany posed on her knees with her legs apart. Her back was arched and her head was turned to the side as she placed her hands in front of her and gave the camera a steamy expression. The second shot was a close up look at her body in the racy bathing suit.

In the background, a tall building and some palm trees could be seen. A bright, blue sky was also visible as Bethany soaked up some sunshine. In the caption, she told her fans that they know where to go to see more photos of her.

She parted her long blond hair to the side for the shots and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder. Bethany's over 3.5 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 31,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 740 remarks during that time.

"You made my day," one follower wrote.

"That is perfection!!! Just perfect," gushed a second user.

"You're amazing gorgeous babe," a third comment read.

"Wow beautiful baby," praised a fourth admirer.

Bethany's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her online photos. She has become known for posing in tiny bathing suits, plunging tops, and booty-baring bottoms.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted to post a photo of herself in an unzipped red bathing suit that put her busty chest on full display. That post has pulled in more than 87,000 likes and over 1,400 comments to date.