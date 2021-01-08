Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Bri Teresi Rocks A Thong In The Snow: 'Would You Snowboard With Me Like This?'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Bri Teresi lit up her Instagram page on Friday when she shared a video clip that saw her looking like a sexy snow bunny while wearing a thong. She posed outside on a deck covered with snow while holding a snowboard.

There might have been snow on the ground, but that did not stop Bri from wearing next to nothing. Her thong was black with a mid-rise waist. She wore a red-and-black plaid shirt, which was knotted under her breasts. The blond beauty sported a pair of black socks with white lace trim on the top edge pulled over her knees. She also sported a pair of black boots that were covered with thick fur. She completed her look with a pair of pink reflective goggles that she perched on her head.

The video began by showing Bri from behind at a slight side angle. With her hands on the board, she arched her back, flaunting her pert derrière. She bent one leg while flipping her hair over one shoulder. She turned to look at the lens while tilting her head back. While smiling, she lifted one shoulder in a flirty fashion as the camera moved to show more of the front of her body. It then zoomed in on the model, giving her followers a nice look at her flat abs and shapely thighs. She bent one knee while tilting her head back. She continued to pose seductively while lowering her foot and giving the camera sexy glances.

In the caption, she asked her followers if they would snowboard with her looking like she did while using several hashtags, including "snowbunny."

As expected, the post generated a variety of responses, with many of them coming from admirers who were impressed with the video.

"Wow it is a pleasure to admire your Beauty," one follower wrote, adding a red rose and several red heart emoji to their words.

"Sure!!! I'll snowboard behind you all day!!!" joked a second user.

"Yes I would follow you down the hill crashing into ski lift towers along the way," a third fan added, with flame and kiss emoji.

"Bri you're so hot sexy beautiful gorgeous babe," praised a fourth person.

Bri's followers can expect updates that show her scantily clad whatever the weather might look like. Last month, she uploaded a photo that saw her flashing plenty of skin in a revealing swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The post included two photos that saw her striking alluring poses while standing on the beach.

