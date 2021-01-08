Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Curves In Impossibly Tiny Navy Bikini

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, January 7, when she shared some sexy new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 26-year-old photographed herself with her cellphone while in her kitchen for the two-slide series. Qimmah was centered in both frames as she struck some sexy poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the mirror and placed her right leg in front of her left while cocking one hip to emphasize her killer curves. Her hat hid her eyes while her cellphone covered half of her face, leaving only her mouth visible. She posed similarly in the second image, except she put her left leg over her right that time. She also lowered her phone to display more of her sultry pout.

Her long, raven-colored locks were styled straight as they fell around her back. She rocked her nails short and natural.

Qimmah flaunted her insane physique in a skimpy navy bikini that looked to be made of satin. The set's top featured ruched half-cut cups that displayed an ample amount of cleavage. Her matching low-rise bottoms, which featured side straps that she tied into bows, also provided just minimal coverage as they called attention to her curvaceous hips, pert backside, and sculpted midriff.

She finished the poolside look with a colorful Von Dutch hat and accessorized with a naval piercing. In the post's caption, she paid homage to her rock-hard abs. She also promoted her fitness program, telling followers they can achieve her chiseled look by following the link in her bio.

Thursday's post quickly became a hit with Qimmah's following as it garnered more than 51,000 likes in under 12 hours. Nearly 600 fans also complimented the model on her toned form, stunning looks, and daring ensemble in the comments section.

"You are always my favorite, I love you the most," one individual wrote, following with a string of red heart and kiss-face symbols.

"Damn, loving that body," chimed in another admirer, adding numerous heart-eye emoji to their comment.

"Amazing body, gorgeous face great personality. Perfection," a third fan asserted, inundating their compliment with numerous red heart, fire, and heart-eye symbols.

"Breathtakingly beautiful, you are my dream woman," praised a fourth user.

The bombshell often wows Instagram users with smoking-hot content of herself. On Wednesday, she shared a sizzling series that displayed her body in another tiny bikini that accentuated her bust and derrière. That content received more than 58,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with fans.