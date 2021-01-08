Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Sheer Black Corset & Lacy Shorts
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Nicole Thorne looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share on Thursday night. The model opted for a see-through style as she served up sultry looks for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Nicole sizzled in a sheer black corset. The top featured frilly trim and a deep neckline that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight. The garment also included a ribbed midsection that wrapped snugly around her tiny waist, as well as thin straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of skintight black shorts that contoured to her curvy hips and round booty. They also boasted lace detailing around her muscular thighs.

In the first photo, Nicole stood in front of a white wall with one of her arms hanging at her side. Her opposite hand came up to touch her plump lips. The second shot featured the model with her weight shifted to one side and a hand on her hip as she puckered her mouth and stared into the lens.

Nicole showed off her pert posterior in the final snap. She turned her backside toward the camera and arched her back as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption, Nicole revealed that she liked to look good, even when she was lockdown in the house. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Nicole's over 1.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The snaps garnered more than 12,000 likes within the first 14 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 180 messages during that time.

"Looking like a brunette barbie doll," one follower stated.

"Always a stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy Aussie angel," another gushed.

"You look so stunning," a third user wrote.

"You're too hot," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking stunning ensembles that showcase her busty chest, tiny waist, and curved derriere.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently rocked a scanty black bikini as she soaked up some sun at the beach while the wind blew through her hair. To date, that post has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 170 comments.

