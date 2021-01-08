Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Duran Duran Drop David Bowie Cover 'Five Years' Ahead Of Virtual Tribute To The Late Music Icon
Music
Lucille Barilla

Legendary music group Duran Duran has dropped a cover of David Bowie's song "Five Years" prior to a virtual tribute to the late recording icon that will live stream tonight, January 8. The band released their own version of the song, featured on the 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, ahead of their appearance at the concert.

Duran Duran will perform alongside Boy George, Adam Lambert, Michael C. Hall, Mott the Hoople's Ian Hunter, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Ian Astbury, Gary Barlow, Anna Calvi, Andra Day, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Ricky Gervais, Macy Gray, Dave Navarro, Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale, Tony Visconti, Rick Wakeman, and Yungblud.

The event titled Just For One Day falls on what would have been Bowie's 74th birthday. Money raised from the live stream will go to the charitable organization Save the Children. This is the same charity Bowie honored when he performed in concert at Madison Square Garden in 1997 for his 50th birthday.

The music event will be a three-hour celebration of Bowie's life and legacy that will begin at 6 p.m. PST with the ability to rewatch it on demand for 24 hours after said the event's website.

Duran Duran, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their formation in 1981 are John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor.

"My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie," Le Bon said in a statement regarding the band's participation in the celebration.

"He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can't believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that's because there's a part of me where he's still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song 'Five Years.' I can't begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie's for this commemoration of his music," Le Bon concluded in a press release seen here.

The band has covered other David Bowie songs in the past including "Fame," from their self-titled 1981 debut, "Boys Keep Swinging" from We Were So Turned On: A Tribute To David Bowie by Manimal, "Diamond Dogs" from their cover album Thank You, and "Starman" which they have performed live in concert.

Duran Duran will kick off their own series of concerts this summer beginning in June in Dublin, Ireland, before performing at the Isle of Wright Festival, Rock in Rio, The Lytham Festival, and concluding at the Scarborough Open Air Theater in the United Kingdom, according to their official website.

