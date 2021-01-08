Cindy Prado Poses Seductively In Nude Thong Bikini At The Beach

Cindy Prado was scantily clad in her latest Instagram update. The blond bombshell delighted her adoring fans with a 10-slide upload that was sure to turn heads.

In the sexy snaps, she posed seductively as she rocked a nude thong bikini. The tiny top featured a low-cut neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The thin straps also exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high over her narrow hips and strapped around her midsection while flaunting her slim waist and killer legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the shot. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the swimwear.

Cindy looked to jazz up the tropical style with layered necklaces that included turquoise and shell detailing. She sported gold dangling earrings and a thick bracelet.

In the first photo, she pushed her pert posterior out and had a hand on her thigh as she stared into the camera. The second shot showed her kneeling on the sand with one arm stretched above her head and the other resting on a coconut. The third snap saw her in a similar pose as the first image, but she knelt in the shallow water instead of standing and placed the coconut in front of her. The fourth saw the model lying on her stomach as the waves crashed around her. A fifth snap caught her on all fours as she took a sip from the coconut.

In another pic, Cindy sat on the sand with her legs apart and her round booty front and center as she gazed over the stunning view. In the next three slides, she was soaking wet as her bathing suit clung to her curvy figure. The final photo featured her with her thighs open and her hands on her hips.

In the background, the rolling ocean waves could be seen. A cloudy blue sky was also visible overhead. In the caption, Cindy asked her supporters to choose their favorite snap. She also geotagged her location as Tulum Beach, Mexico.

She wore her long blond hair in a deep side part and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Cindy's 1.9 million followers immediately began to show their appreciation for the post. The shots garnered more than 16,000 likes in just 23 minutes. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 430 messages during that time.

"Gorgeous," one follower wrote simply.

"Outstanding," added another.

"She has a dream body," a third fan praised.

"I love you," declared a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy recently delighted her fans when she opted to wear a tiny blue bikini by the pool. That post has racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 700 comments thus far.