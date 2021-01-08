Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Yellow Bra & Unbuttoned Skintight Jeans

On Thursday, January 7, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing picture on her secondary Instagram account, which has over 1.4 million followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing in a sizable room with white tile flooring and sliding glass doors. She opted to wear a plunging yellow bra that beautifully complemented her tan skin. She paired the top with an open chambray shirt and unbuttoned skintight blue jeans. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and tone midsection on display. Fans could also catch glimpse of the black ink tattoo on her hip. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and her bellybutton ring.

The blond bombshell also wore her long tousled locks down and sported her signature white-tipped French manicure, which gave her otherwise casual outfit some glamour.

For the photo, Nata stood with her legs apart, as she grabbed the hem of her shirt with both of her hands. She lowered her gaze and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin suggesting that he had taken the picture.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 66,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"Absolutely stunning," wrote one fan, along with numerous fire emoji.

"Wow always so fit, truly must have amazing genetics on top of a work ethic. It's hard staying match fit all year round," added a different devotee.

"Never will there be such a beauty as this she's absolutely stunning," remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"You're like the hottest chick on the planet," chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a sports bra and cheeky shorts that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.