Yaslen Clemente Twerks In Sizzling Video While Rocking Scanty Workout Ensemble

Bombshell Yaslen Clemente turned the heat up on social media on Thursday, January 7 when she shared a tantalizing new video of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old fitness superstar appeared to be recorded inside of a gym, as workout equipment and machinery were visible in the background. Yaslen stood out most in the reel -- which was paired with the hit song "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion -- as she positioned herself in the center of the frame.

In the beginning of the video, which was recorded using the popular app TikTok, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera and slowly swung her hips from side to side while adjusting her hair. She then began dancing sexily before grabbing her chest. In another part of the clip, she turned around to display the back of her figure and twerked her bodacious booty.

Her boyfriend, Roy, also made a brief, but comical appearance in the video, as he rolled on a medicine ball behind her.

Yaslen's mid-length blond hair appeared to be blown out as it cascaded around her shoulders in slight waves. Her long nails looked perfectly manicured, complete with a bold white polish.

The model flaunted her bosomy chest in a light-gray sports bra with two thin shoulder straps and half-cut cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage and underboob.

She paired the garment with light-blue leggings that tightly hugged her curvy physique, showing off her pert derriere, hips, and toned legs. The bottoms' high-waisted design also drew the eye to her slim core.

She completed the athletic look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace and small earrings.

In the post's caption, the model joked about how her boyfriend "rolled into my DM's." She also promoted her TikTok account.

Thursday's post was met with a huge amount of support and enthusiasm from social media users as it amassed more than 52,000 likes and 339,000 plays. More than 500 fans also headed to the comments section to shower Yaslen with compliments on her body, beauty, and choice of scanty apparel.

"So yummy, I wouldn't be able to workout with you looking like that," one user wrote, adding several heart-eye and red heart emoji to their comment.

"You inspire me so much gorgeous, keep going," a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with red heart, fire, and heart-eye symbols.

"Yaslen you got some moves," a third admirer gushed.

"You are so cute and hot," a fourth individual praised.

The stunner has teased her Instagram followers with numerous jaw-dropping content this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded some sexy images of herself in a daring one-piece swimsuit.