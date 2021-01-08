Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 8, 2021
Drama Starting To Build Around Trae Young And John Collins
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is one of the most explosive scorers in the league this season. So far, he's once again posting incredible numbers, averaging 25.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. However, not everyone seems to be happy with the way he's playing during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Citing an article written by Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Jonathan Soveta of The Score revealed the ongoing drama between Young and Hawks big man John Collins. The incident reportedly happened during the Hawks' film session of their recent loss against the New York Knicks where Collins expressed his dissatisfaction with how Young is leading their offense.

"Collins reportedly said the team needs to reduce attempts early in the shot clock in favor of more ball movement and flow on offense and expressed that he wants to be more involved at that end of the floor. The film session took place Tuesday at the team's practice facility in Atlanta, a day after the Hawks lost 113-108 to the New York Knicks. There wasn't a back-and-forth between the two players, but Young later expressed to other people that he strongly disagreed with Collins, sources said."

John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts with Trae Young #11 after dunking against Marcin Gortat #13 of the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena on November 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images | Kevin C. Cox

It's only normal for players to have some disagreements, especially for a promising team like the Hawks. The Hawks entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of finally ending their playoff drought. Unfortunately, despite an impressive start, they are still unable to consistently win games and currently on a three-game losing streak. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4- record.

The issue between Collins and Young didn't lead to a verbal altercation but if they fail to fix the issue as soon as possible, it would definitely be a major concern for the Hawks. Aside from being a major distraction to their team, his deteriorating relationship with Young could also affect Collins' future in Atlanta.

Even before the incident, there were already reports regarding Collins' frustration with the team. Despite his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, it seems like the Hawks are still having second thoughts about throwing away a huge amount of money to keep Collins on their roster. Instead of giving him a rookie contract extension before the start of the season, they decided to let him become a restricted free agent in the 2021 offseason. According to The Score, the breakdown in negotiations played a major role in Collin's frustration with the team.

Latest Headlines

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.