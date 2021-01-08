Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Curvaceous Hips In Skimpy Purple Panties

Katya Elise Henry let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram snap. The brunette beauty served up a steamy look for the camera while showing some skin.

In the sexy shot, Katya flaunted her curvaceous hips as she rocked a pair of skimpy purple panties. The lingerie was pulled up high and fit snugly around her slim waist as it accentuated her shapely thighs in the process.

She added a white crop top with a blue NASA logo on it. The shirt featured red trim and short sleeves which displayed her toned arms. It also clung tightly to her ample bust and put her flat tummy and impressive abs on full show. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

Katya sat on a bed made up with white linens for the shot. She shifted her weight to one side and arched her back. Both of her arms were lifted in the air above her head. In one hand, she held a red cup. With her other, she threw up a peace sign. Her thighs were pressed together, and she tilted her head while wearing a flirty smile on her lips.

In the background, some decorative pillows could be seen piled on the bed. Her cat was also seen behind her. Sunlight streamed in through a nearby window and illuminated her glowing skin.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Katya's over 8 million followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 157,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 850 messages during that time.

"Absolutely glowing Katya," one follower wrote.

"You are So beautiful," another gushed.

"GLOWINGG! Ty for always spreading positivity mami," a third user declared.

"Look gorgeous," a fourth person stated.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in racy outfits. She's often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katya recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a skintight black top and a pair of booty-hugging, yellow snakeskin-print leggings. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date, it's raked in more than 177,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.