Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 8, 2021
Katelyn Runck Flashes Ample Cleavage In Deep Plunging Button-Down Dress: 'Next Business Meeting'
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck is showing her 2.4 million Instagram followers her ample assets in her latest social media snapshot. The 29-year-old shared a series of photos where she sported a button-down collared shirt dress which she left open at the chest.

The dress was navy blue with white pinstripes and was complemented with a beige belt with a tortoiseshell buckle. The hem hit just below her knees, but it was the plunging neckline that stole the show. Katelyn gave her followers an eyeful of her cleavage by unbuttoning the dress to midway down her torso, stopping right at her belt. Also paired with the hot outfit were matching high heels which featured a strap around her ankles.

She wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves that fell to her elbows. She swept her hair to one side as the photos were snapped and she gazed into the camera. Katelyn posed on a large balcony with black railings and several potted plants. She sat on top of a wooden coffee table for one of the pics and stood in front of a dark gray wood-paneled wall for another.

The upload also contained a brief video of the model, which was taken as she was being photographed. The clip captured her many poses as she swept her hair from side to side and stared into the camera stoically.

In the caption for the pics, Katelyn noted that she was always prepared for her next business meeting and asked her millions of followers which picture they preferred.

In under an hour, the sexy post had well over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Katelyn's fans complimented her enviable physique and left a plethora of emoji under the photo.

"I bet you would close many deals in any meeting with ease," one user wrote of Katelyn's business caption.

"Gets better and better with each post," a second said with several flame emoji.

The hot new upload from Katelyn is one of her more conservative of the last several weeks. The fitness expert normally posts much more revealing photos which include lingerie and bikini pics. Earlier this week, she wowed her fans when she showed off her defined abs in a tight workout ensemble. She sported a low-cut sports bra which she paired with purple leggings. Katelyn stood underneath a volleyball net on the beach, as the sunset highlighted her bronzed skin and toned torso.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.