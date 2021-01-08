Katelyn Runck Flashes Ample Cleavage In Deep Plunging Button-Down Dress: 'Next Business Meeting'

Fitness guru Katelyn Runck is showing her 2.4 million Instagram followers her ample assets in her latest social media snapshot. The 29-year-old shared a series of photos where she sported a button-down collared shirt dress which she left open at the chest.

The dress was navy blue with white pinstripes and was complemented with a beige belt with a tortoiseshell buckle. The hem hit just below her knees, but it was the plunging neckline that stole the show. Katelyn gave her followers an eyeful of her cleavage by unbuttoning the dress to midway down her torso, stopping right at her belt. Also paired with the hot outfit were matching high heels which featured a strap around her ankles.

She wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves that fell to her elbows. She swept her hair to one side as the photos were snapped and she gazed into the camera. Katelyn posed on a large balcony with black railings and several potted plants. She sat on top of a wooden coffee table for one of the pics and stood in front of a dark gray wood-paneled wall for another.

The upload also contained a brief video of the model, which was taken as she was being photographed. The clip captured her many poses as she swept her hair from side to side and stared into the camera stoically.

In the caption for the pics, Katelyn noted that she was always prepared for her next business meeting and asked her millions of followers which picture they preferred.

In under an hour, the sexy post had well over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Katelyn's fans complimented her enviable physique and left a plethora of emoji under the photo.

"I bet you would close many deals in any meeting with ease," one user wrote of Katelyn's business caption.

"Gets better and better with each post," a second said with several flame emoji.

The hot new upload from Katelyn is one of her more conservative of the last several weeks. The fitness expert normally posts much more revealing photos which include lingerie and bikini pics. Earlier this week, she wowed her fans when she showed off her defined abs in a tight workout ensemble. She sported a low-cut sports bra which she paired with purple leggings. Katelyn stood underneath a volleyball net on the beach, as the sunset highlighted her bronzed skin and toned torso.