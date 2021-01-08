Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Rare Update On Little Sister Alana 'Honey Boo Boo'

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a rare update on her little sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" almost a year after fans saw the family fight to save mom June Shannon from the depths of drug addiction on WeTV's From Not To Hot: Family Crisis.

In a new Instagram post, the reality television star, who is married to Josh Efird, posted a photo of a trip to Walt Disney World with their daughter Ella.

In the snap seen below, the family posed together in front of Cinderella's castle. Ella wore a yellow dress that resembled that of the lead female character in the animated film Beauty and the Beast, Belle. On her head, Ella wore a tiny crystal crown.

Josh and Lauryn had masks on their faces as they cuddled close for the photograph.

In the caption, she revealed that they had visited the resort recently.

A fan asked Lauryn in the comments section of the post if Alana was living with June, who recently celebrated 11 months of sobriety, or if she resides with her father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, and his wife Jennifer.

In response, Lauryn said that Alana was still living with her and Josh. She did not note if Alana was with the trio on the trip.

Their mother, June, had previously struggled with cocaine addiction. She was arrested in March of 2019 at an Alabama gas station alongside longtime boyfriend Geno Doak, as reported by TMZ. She was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

During the last season of From Not to Hot, the sisters fought to stay together as June's addiction kept her in the headlines and Mike and Jennifer fought for custody of Alana. The season ended with Lauryn confronting her mother about her drug use and June accepting help at a rehabilitation facility. The couple and the girls subsequently moved out of their Georgia town and into a house two hours away to escape June's drama.

June updated her followers with a series of new snaps and an expression of hope and joy during this holiday season for her followers, whom she told she was sober for almost one year and that she felt "really good." The Inquisitr reported that June documented how far she had come in her recovery in a slideshow of snaps.

June told her fans that in one month, she would be able to follow her new dream of working in a rehab facility to help others.