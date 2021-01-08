Trending Stories
January 8, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Rocks A Skimpy Green Bikini In Hot New Video: 'Feels Like Summer In Cali'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Leanna Bartlett sizzled in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The post included a seconds-long video that showcased her incredible figure.

The clip saw the model striking different poses as she walked around the beach. A geotag in the update indicated that Leanna was in Malibu, California, where it looked to be a perfect day. In the caption, Leanna shared that it felt like summer in California. The video alternated between close-ups of Leanna playing with the straps of her bikini and taking sips out of a can of Bang Energy.

She showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy bikini that did her nothing but favors. She opted for a bold, green suit that popped against her allover glow. On her upper half, Leanna wore a tiny top. It had a scooped neckline that plunged low into her chest, revealing ample cleavage for fans to admire. Its thin straps secured over her toned shoulders, leaving her arms entirely on display. Her taut tummy was another focal point throughout the video.

The two-piece had an interesting overall texture. She teamed the top with a pair of equally revealing bottoms. They had a pair of double straps which were tight on her hips and highlighted her trim midsection. The high cut of the piece also left the model's slender thighs on full display.

Leanna wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and in natural waves which spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, rocking a dainty silver necklace.

In the caption of the update, Leanna urged her fans to follow the Bang Energy Instagram page and the page of its CEO. She also made sure to tag Meg Liz swim, crediting the retailer for supplying her with the bikini.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the most recent addition to Leanna's feed. Within a matter of hours of the post going live, it's earned more than 4,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Leanna on her figure, while a few more used emoji instead.

"You are very beautiful Leanna," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

"You look fantastic and attractive," a second social media user chimed in.

"You heat things up beautiful," a third fan added with the addition of a few red hearts.

"My kind of woman, wow," one more gushed.

