January 8, 2021
Katie Bell Rocks A Skimpy Thong In Racy New Upload: 'Tell Me What U Want'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Katie Bell seemingly played the role of a waitress in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The model and social media influencer added the steamy shot to her feed on January 7, and it's been getting plenty of attention from her 1.8 million fans.

The photo captured the model sitting on the top of a counter surrounded by red barstools. She appeared to be in a diner with a retro vibe, and it was decorated with several black-and-white framed photos, including a Route 66 sign. Katie stretched her legs out in front of her and held a pad of paper in one hand as she grabbed the side of the counter with the other. She had her back to the camera but looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

She opted for a sexy, white outfit that did her fit figure nothing but favors. On her upper half, Katie sported a bra which did a lot more showing than it did covering. The garment secured around the back of her neck with a thin strap, and the back had three additional straps which hit a few inches below her shoulder blades. Only a tease of the front could be seen because of the way that Katie posed, but she treated her fans to a generous glimpse of sideboob. Katie also flaunted her toned arms and back.

She teamed her bra with a pair of equally skimpy panties. The bottom tucked deep into her backside, and her buns were in full view. The piece had a set of thick straps which were tight on Katie's hips, and the sexy cut highlighted her slim waist and midsection. The high cut of the piece also showcased Katie's trim stems. The model wore a matching garter belt, and its straps trailed down her derriere.

Katie styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. Fans have been thrilled with the upload, and it's already accrued more than 60,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Some social media users complimented Katie on her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

"Whatever happens, I always believed in you Katie and your dreams xx love you beautiful," one follower wrote, adding a few white hearts to the end of their comment.

"Just subscribed to your site and it's lit," a second social media user added.

"Literally you keep Instagram interesting! Absolutely gorgeous," a third complimented alongside a few flames.

