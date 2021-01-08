Viki Odintcova Showcases Killer Body While Wearing Nothing Under Fishnet Dress

Russian model Viki Odintcova kicked off the weekend with a seriously sexy Instagram update while sharing a bit of reality in the process. The beauty uploaded a pic which saw her wearing absolutely nothing under a revealing fishnet dress.

Viki's dress was black and covered with small rhinestones. The getup was sleeveless and the hem hit the middle of her calves. The number also had wide, thigh-high slits on each side.

The update consisted of three photos. The first saw her flaunting her seemingly perfect physique in the revealing dress while the other two showed parts of her body that included "flaws."

In the first frame, the camera captured Viki in profile, posing in front of a blank wall. With bare feet, she stood on her toes with her legs crossed. She held one slit open, revealing her bare thigh. The pose not only accentuated her toned legs, it also highlighted her pert derrière. She arched her back, showcasing her trim waist and ample bustline. The ends of her long hair hung near the middle of her back. She gazed over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

The second image was a closeup side view of Viki's hip, showing small stretch marks. The third snap displayed her leg with a long scar on her knee.

In the caption, the model left a lengthy message about how she used to struggle with her body image while trying in vain to maintain an "imaginary and fictional" ideal.

The post proved to be popular, raking in over 75,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of the replies were written in Russian, but a few of Viki's English-speaking followers chimed in with what they thought about the update.

"Wow!!!!! Stunning picture beautiful post," wrote one admirer, adding two red heart emoji.

"You are awesome inside and out!!" a second Instagram user commented.

"Well I think you look perfect glad you're happy with yourself, you should be!" added a third fan with a smiley face emoji.

"Thanks for sharing this and it takes a lot of humility and bravery to do this," a fourth comment read.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Viki lit up her Instagram page when she shared a snap that saw her wearing nothing under a trench coat, which she wore open, exposing half of her body. She also sported a pair of strappy stilettos for that sultry photo.