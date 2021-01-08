WWE News: Former Champion Claims She Was 'Falsely Promoted' To Appear On Special Episode Of 'Raw'

This week's Monday Night Raw was a special edition of the weekly show — a "Legends Night" in which several notable former superstars made quick guest appearances and Goldberg returned to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. However, there were a few individuals who were advertised for the episode but didn't end up appearing after all, including former Women's Champion Candice Michelle.

On Thursday, Wrestling Inc. published quotes from Michelle's upcoming appearance on the publication's podcast, where she was asked about her advertised spot and why it didn't take place. As she explained, it all boiled down to how she "simply didn't make the cut," much like her Go Daddy commercial was not among the many Super Bowl ads that aired several years ago.

"It was falsely promoted," Michelle continued. "I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend."

Michelle went on to state that she believes she "just wasn't meant" to appear on Legends Night. She added that she preferred being on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast because if she got to guest on this week's Raw, she would have likely been "on the stage doing nothing" with dozens of other WWE personalities who are "much more famous" than she is.

Elaborating on why she feels she wasn't popular or prominent enough for the special episode, Michelle said that she first heard about the show from WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, who was among the ex-superstars who ended up making the cut. Initially, the former women's division standout thought that the company was solely inviting Hall of Famers and that nobody called her because she has yet to be inducted. She then recalled seeing the names of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and other iconic performers when WWE announced the episode, then seeing her name.

"And I was like, 'Wait, I'm on the list, but they didn't call me.' It's just a simple thing. I just didn't make the cut.'"

Michelle's last WWE appearance was on the " Raw Reunion " special in July 2019, where she became the second woman to hold the 24/7 Championship.

In addition to Michelle, another former superstar was in a similar situation as she was, as Carlito also did not appear on Legends Night despite being advertised. According to an earlier report from Wrestling Inc., the former United States Champion was not officially booked for the program, as someone within WWE "simply jumped the gun" and incorrectly confirmed his appearance.