David Bowie Fans Pay Tribute To The Icon On His 74th Birthday

David Bowie was born on January 8, 1947, meaning the deceased icon would have turned 74-years-old today. His music has influenced a whole generation of people and not just those who are musicians. On social media, fans of the singer are paying tribute to the British star on his birthday.

"Remembering the late, great, most creative and influential artist of all time, the one and only, icon David Bowie who would have been 74 years old today. Forever loved, sadly missed, we will never forget him. His memory and music will live on for eternity," one user tweeted.

"on this day 74 years ago the single most iconic man of earth and beyond was born. happy birthday david bowie!!" anther person shared on Twitter.

"Happy birthday David Bowie, one of the most influential artists to ever live. You are missed," remarked a third account in a tweet.

"happy birthday david bowie. you mean so much to me i truly can't put it into words," a fourth user tweeted.

Bowie is currently a trending topic on Twitter, along with the title of his hit single "Starman."

Successful '80s band Duran Duran has honored the singer by releasing a cover of his song "Five Years," which is taken from one of his signature albums, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, per NME.

Duran Duran's lead singer Simon LeBon recalled that his teenage years were all about Bowie, stating he was the reason he wanted to start writing songs.

According to Billboard, Bowie's longtime pianist, Mike Garson, has organized a live stream that will celebrate his life and career on his birthday. Along with Duran Duran, the special virtual event, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, will feature a whole list of other stars including Culture Club's Boy George, comedian Ricky Gervais, Gavin Rossdale, and Adam Lambert, among others.

Bowie's final touring band and his long-time producer, Tony Visconti, will also be included in the show. On his 69th Birthday, the Grammy Award winner released his final studio album, Blackstar. Two days later, he passed away after an 18-month secret battle with cancer.

The LP became his 11th chart-topping release in the U.K. and stayed at No. 1 for three weeks. In total, Blackstar spent 38 weeks in the Top 100, per The Official Charts.

Bowie's legacy lives on while his music continues to get introduced to new audiences around the world. On Instagram, his official account announced that his back catalog can now be found on TikTok.